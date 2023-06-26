Trinity Capital Inc. Expands its Life Sciences Vertical

Appoints Igor DaCruz as Managing Director and Opens San Diego Office

PHOENIX, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the continued expansion of its life sciences team with the appointment of Igor DaCruz as Managing Director, Life Sciences, and the opening of a new office in the San Diego area.

Igor DaCruz
Trinity's New San Diego Office Expansion
"This expansion is part of Trinity's strategic vision to become a comprehensive solutions provider offering a wide range of financial products and services to growth-stage companies, and we believe that the life sciences industry holds immense potential for growth," said Kyle Brown, President and Chief Investment Officer of Trinity. "We're excited to have Igor join our growing team in San Diego as we aim to be the trusted financial partner for these companies seeking to make a lasting impact."

Mr. DaCruz brings to Trinity over 12 years of experience in the life sciences industry, having established himself as a trusted investment professional with previous experience at Runway Growth Capital and Silicon Valley Bank.

"I am excited to join the team and help build out Trinity's life sciences business," said Mr. DaCruz. "Trinity has a best-in-class lending platform, and I look forward to leveraging my network and skillset to continue driving the company's momentum in being a resource to the life sciences ecosystem."

In early 2022, Trinity appointed Rob Lake, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience, as Senior Managing Director to spearhead its growth efforts in the life sciences sector. Since then, the proportion of the Company's assets under management dedicated to life sciences investments has grown considerably. Trinity's new San Diego office location is designed to support the Company's continued expansion in the sector. San Diego has long been recognized as a center for disruptive research and innovation, with prominent institutions like University of California San Diego. This strategic presence places Trinity in the heart of a major life sciences hub.

"The life sciences market presents tremendous opportunities, and we are committed to providing the necessary financial support to enable groundbreaking discoveries and advancements," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director of Trinity. "With a deep understanding of the unique financial needs of these companies, the Trinity team is well-positioned to provide tailored solutions that support their journeys."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

