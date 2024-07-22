Trinity Capital Inc. Expands Life Sciences Operations with Appointment of Joshua Ruben as Managing Director

PHOENIX, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced the appointment of Josh Ruben as Managing Director of Life Sciences. Mr. Ruben, an established leader with over a decade of experience in investment banking, has a long track record of supporting life science companies with over $50 billion of transactions completed across M&A and capital raises. He is based in Phoenix, AZ.

Joshua Ruben, Managing Director of Life Sciences

"We are delighted to welcome Josh to our team," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences of Trinity. "We believe his experience and his vast network of industry connections will prove to be invaluable as we continue to grow our portfolio and invest in innovative companies."

Mr. Ruben joins Trinity after 12 years in the investing banking sector, most recently at RBC Capital Markets where he was Head of Life Science Tools and Diagnostics coverage. Prior to that, he helped establish the Corporate Finance Advisory Group at Wells Fargo. He is a published expert in corporate finance and a former teaching fellow of economics at Harvard College. He holds degrees from Pomona College and Harvard Business School.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Trinity and eager to support groundbreaking companies within the life science sector," said Mr. Ruben. "Trinity has a stellar reputation, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive innovation and growth."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

