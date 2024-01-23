Trinity Capital Inc. Further Expands East Coast Presence with Appointment of Brendan Carr as Director

Trinity Capital Inc.

23 Jan, 2024

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the strategic expansion of its origination team with the appointment of Brendan Carr as Director of Tech Lending, based in Boston. Bringing a wealth of experience from over a decade in the venture banking sphere, Mr. Carr has a vast network of industry connections and a proven track record of working with companies as they ramp up their operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Brendan to our team," said Phil Gager, Senior Managing Director, Tech Lending of Trinity. "We believe his experience in the venture sphere will prove to be invaluable as we continue to grow and invest in disruptive companies."

Mr. Carr joins Trinity from Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, where he originated, executed, and managed a portfolio of Technology and Innovation businesses in various debt structures. Prior to Bridge, Mr. Carr held various Strategy and Product Roles in a venture backed Insurtech business and started his career at RBS Greenwich Capital in the Global Markets and Operations Analyst Program in Stamford, CT and London, England.

"I am excited to join a team that is dedicated to investing in the most innovative companies," said Mr. Carr. "Trinity has a stellar reputation in the industry, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth."

About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

