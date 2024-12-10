Trinity Capital Inc. Increases its Credit Facility to $600 Million

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced an increase to $600 million of total commitments under its credit facility led by KeyBank N.A.

The credit facility was expanded under the existing accordion feature by $90 million, bringing total commitments from $510 million to $600 million. The $90 million increase was provided by the diversified bank syndicate of 13 participants. The existing credit facility accordion feature allows for maximum commitments of up to $690 million.

"We appreciate the continued commitment and support from our valued banking partners," said Michael Testa, Trinity's Chief Financial Officer. "This upsize to the credit facility allows us to continue to grow our platform while maintaining access to significant liquidity."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-oriented companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

