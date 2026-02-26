Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $50 Million in Growth Capital to Dwelly, Scaling UK Property-Management Marketplace

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $50 million USD in growth capital to Dwelly, an AI-first lettings and property management platform.

Dwelly is a London-based property technology company that acquires and integrates independent lettings agencies into its AI-powered property management platform, creating a unified ecosystem that streamlines operations and drives growth. Its platform automates key functions such as tenant onboarding, rent collection, maintenance coordination, and compliance tracking, providing an efficient and simplified experience for landlords, tenants, and agents.

"Dwelly is pioneering an AI-native roll-up of the UK lettings market—upgrading local agencies with a tech stack that drives productivity while harnessing their loyal tenant-landlord bases to build generational scale," said Craig Fox, Managing Director of Tech Lending - London at Trinity Capital. "We're thrilled to fuel this evolution, helping independent agencies adapt to a consolidating market, secure flexible succession options, and transform a historically fragmented and operationally complex industry."

This capital facility will help Dwelly scale across the UK market through strategic acquisitions and technology-driven growth.

"We have crossed 10,000 properties under management, placing Dwelly among the UK's top 15 letting agencies. Our vision is to build an end-to-end platform evolving into a fully transactional rental marketplace with a robust fintech layer for rent collection," said Ilya Drozdov, co-founder and CEO of Dwelly.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.5 billion across over 463 investments since inception in 2008 (as of December 31, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

About Dwelly

Dwelly is a UK-based lettings & property management AI-first platform. The company grows by acquiring and partnering with traditional letting agencies to elevate its level of service. After a series of M&As, Dwelly aims to consolidate and dominate the £10 billion UK letting market. Using AI, Dwelly streamlines the entire letting lifecycle—from tenant finding to rent collection—while enhancing the user experience. For more information, please visit www.dwelly.group.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.