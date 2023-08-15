Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $20 Million Growth Capital to MacroFab

News provided by

Trinity Capital Inc.

15 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

PHOENIX, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the commitment of $20 million in growth capital to MacroFab, the comprehensive manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production.

MacroFab oversees an impressive network of more than 100 factories throughout North America. This infusion of capital follows their recent equity raise earlier this year of $42 million, led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, Edison Partners and ATX Venture Partners, bringing the total capital raised by the company to $102 million.

"We recognize the immense potential of MacroFab's innovative platform to completely transform the electronics manufacturing landscape," said Ryan Thompson, Managing Director, Tech Lending at Trinity. "We look forward to partnering with their industry-leading team to drive this next generation of technology forward."

The company's technology platform advances electronics manufacturing by streamlining operations, improving efficiency and offering unparalleled visibility into production. This investment will enable the company to further advance its platform, expand operations and accelerate revenue growth.

"This new financial partnership with Trinity signifies a bright and promising future for MacroFab," said Phil Patman, Jr., Chief Financial Officer of MacroFab. "With support from Trinity Capital, we will continue to strengthen our position in the market and enhance our capacity to deliver cutting-edge solutions to electronics manufacturers of all sizes. Together, we are well-equipped to drive transformative change within the electronics manufacturing industry."

About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

About MacroFab 
MacroFab operates the largest technology platform for electronics manufacturing, offering prototypes, high-volume production, and extended services through a network of over 100 factories across North America. Serving as a trailblazer in EMS manufacturing and digital supply chain solutions, MacroFab's robust platform and marketplace foster efficient and expedient electronics production, bringing manufacturing closer to the end user. By leveraging AI-enabled sourcing opportunities, expert internal teams, and a user-friendly platform, MacroFab delivers unmatched efficiency and accessibility to the hardware tech community.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

Also from this source

Trinity Capital Inc. Announces Pricing of $75.0 Million of Shares of Common Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. Announces Offering of $75.0 Million of Shares of Common Stock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.