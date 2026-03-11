Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $20 Million in Growth Capital to Emboline, Inc. to Advance Interventional Heart Procedure Technology

PHOENIX, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $20 million in growth capital to Emboline, Inc. ("Emboline"), a MedTech company focused on reducing strokes and other complications during interventional heart procedures.

Emboline's proprietary Emboliner® Embolic Protection Catheter is designed to help make minimally invasive heart procedures safer by capturing and removing debris that could otherwise reach the brain and other vital organs. The Emboliner is composed of a flexible, conforming mesh that allows normal blood flow while providing protection during procedures. The company recently completed patient enrollment in the PROTECT H2H investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial, advancing its efforts to generate the clinical data needed for regulatory approval and the commercial launch of the Emboliner system.

"We're proud to partner with the Emboline team as they advance their mission to reduce strokes and other complications associated with heart procedures," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director at Trinity Capital. "The team's passion and dedication to improving patient safety is inspiring, and we're excited to support them as they expand access to the Emboline system."

"We are entering an important phase as we prepare for the commercial introduction of the Emboliner system," said Scott Russell, President and CEO of Emboline. "Trinity Capital's growth financing strengthens our ability to scale manufacturing, expand our team, and support the clinical and regulatory milestones that will bring this technology to patients worldwide."

This financing will support Emboline in preparing for the commercial launch of the Emboliner system while continuing to advance its platform of technologies aimed at reducing risk during minimally invasive heart procedures.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.5 billion across over 463 investments since inception in 2008 (as of December 31, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

About Emboline

Emboline, Inc. is a privately held medical technology company based in Santa Cruz, California, focused on developing technologies designed to reduce embolic complications during transcatheter cardiovascular procedures. The company's lead product, the Emboliner® Embolic Protection Catheter, is designed to provide full cerebral and systemic embolic protection by capturing and removing debris that may be released during structural heart interventions and that could otherwise travel to the brain and other vital organs.

For more information, visit emboline.com.

The Emboliner® device is currently investigational and is not available for commercial sale.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.