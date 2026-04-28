Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $30 Million in Growth Capital to Iantrek to Accelerate Commercial Expansion and Advance Product Pipeline

PHOENIX, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $30 million in growth capital to Iantrek, a medical technology company and a leader in the bio-interventional ophthalmic surgery (BIOS) space.

Iantrek develops minimally invasive surgical technologies designed to treat chronic eye diseases, particularly glaucoma, aimed at restoring the eye's natural fluid outflow pathways and reducing ocular pressure. Its technology includes instrumentation and biologic tissue solutions that seek to help enable micro-interventional procedures for improved patient outcomes.

"We believe Iantrek's innovative technology, strong clinical evidence, and early commercialization results position them well to be a leader in surgical ophthalmology," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity Capital. "We are pleased to support their team as they enter this next phase of rapid growth."

This debt facility follows a successful series C raise in 2025 which closed in 2025 and included lead equity investors USVP, Sectoral, aMoon, and Visionary Ventures. Trinity's growth capital will support Iantrek in accelerating commercial expansion of its product portfolio, advancing development and regulatory activities for pipeline products, scaling manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and strengthening market access initiatives to broaden physician and patient adoption.

"This financing is a strategic step to keep pace with growing physician demand for our platform. It positions us to accelerate adoption of AlloFlo Uveo, our lead commercial technology, and advance the next wave of bio-interventional innovation," said Adam Szaronos, Chief Executive Officer of Iantrek.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.5 billion across over 463 investments since inception in 2008 (as of December 31, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

About Iantrek

Iantrek, Inc. (www.iantrekmed.com) is a leader in bio-interventional ophthalmic surgery (BIOS), developing a portfolio of surgical technologies designed to restore natural ocular outflow pathways through biologic reinforcement rather than bypass or tissue removal. With the launch of AlloFlo Uveo in October 2025 and the U.S. introduction of AlloSpan Canal, Iantrek will be the only organization offering complementary surgical solutions targeting both natural outflow pathways—enabling a more comprehensive and physiologic approach to glaucoma intervention over the course of the disease. For more information, visit iantrekmed.com.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.