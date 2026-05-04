Trinity Capital Receives SBIC License from US SBA

PHOENIX, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its sponsored investment fund, Trinity Capital SBIC LP (the "Fund") has received approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") to operate as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC"). The Fund is the Company's third sponsored investment fund that has received such a license since the Company's inception in 2008.* Previously, through its predecessor funds, the Company deployed $734 million through SBICs. The approval reflects the Company's commitment to supporting growth-oriented lower middle market businesses in the United States, with support from the SBA's Office of Investment and Innovation.

"We are grateful for the trust and support of our investors – and for the approval of our license application from the SBA, with whom we have a successful history of deploying capital to growing businesses across the United States," said Kyle Brown, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "This important milestone diversifies our capitalization through our managed funds platform, where we are delivering Trinity Capital's differentiated originations pipeline to private fund investors."

As an SBIC, the Fund is eligible for up to $175 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures at a two-to-one debt-to-investor commitments ratio, resulting in a potential total fund size of $262.5 million if the target $87.5 million fundraise is achieved. The Fund, with its access to cost-effective SBA-guaranteed debentures, provides the opportunity for substantial deployment to growing, innovative small businesses in the U.S. on behalf of Fund investors.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Tech Lending, Life Sciences, Equipment Finance, Asset Based Lending, and Sponsor Finance. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.5 billion across over 463 investments since inception in 2008 (as of December 31, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

*The predecessor SBIC funds (vintage years 2011 and 2016), alongside other vehicles, were merged with and into Trinity Capital, Inc. on February 16, 2020, immediately after which Trinity Capital began operating as a business development company. SBIC licensure approval does not constitute agreement by SBA with any specific elements of the Fund's financial projections or assumptions. All financing and investing activities of the Fund and all distributions shall be governed by SBA regulations.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.