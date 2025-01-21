Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $30 Million in Growth Capital to Silk Technologies Inc.

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity Capital"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $30 million in growth capital to Silk Technologies ("Silk"), a leader in software-defined cloud storage.

Silk is a software-defined cloud storage provider focused on enhancing the performance and efficiency of cloud applications and databases. Silk's platform provides high throughput and low latency, helping organizations to run their business-critical applications in the public cloud while continuously minimizing cloud resource requirements and the cost of managing data.

"With AI transforming how enterprises manage and consume data, Silk's cloud storage solutions are timely and necessary," said Jack McNamara, Director Tech Lending at Trinity Capital. "We're excited to provide Silk with this capital to capture the growth opportunities across the finance, healthcare, insurance, and retail industries."

Silk continues to onboard new customers, resulting in a twofold increase in revenue over the past two years. This growth capital will enable Silk to continue to scale operations and fund growth initiatives.

"The partnership with Trinity Capital will help to ensure our cloud storage solutions continue to meet the evolving data demands of enterprises," said Dani Golan, Founder & CEO of Silk. "AI is driving the need to process exponentially more data, and the Silk platform is well positioned to deliver the performance AI requires at a fraction of the cost."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager, aiming to provide investors with stable and consistent returns through access to the private credit market. We source, vet, and invest in dynamic privately funded growth-oriented companies, giving our investors access to a strong and diversified portfolio. With distinct business verticals, Trinity Capital stands as a trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored growth capital solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the firm has an international footprint, supported by a dedicated team of strategically located investment professionals. For more information, visit the company's website at trinitycapital.com and stay connected by following us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About Silk

Silk enables organizations to migrate and run their most complex business-critical applications in the public cloud while continuously optimizing performance, reliability, and costs. As the demand for data and AI grow exponentially, Silk's software-defined cloud storage enables enterprises to confidently transform to a cloud-first business.

Silk leverages over 20 technology patents so customers can effortlessly unlock the full potential of the public cloud in a fraction of the time. Silk is headquartered outside of Boston, MA.

