Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $35 Million in Growth Capital to Monteris Medical to Support Neurosurgical Technology Advancements

PHOENIX, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $35 million in growth capital to Monteris Medical ("Monteris"), a MedTech company specializing in minimally invasive neurosurgical technology.

Monteris Medical develops and commercializes the NeuroBlate System, a robotically controlled laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) platform that uses MRI-guided laser technology to remove abnormal brain tissue. The system features robotic-controlled, precise, laser energy delivery that is used to treat brain tumors, radiation necrosis, and drug-resistant epilepsy. The NeuroBlate system is designed to provide a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open neurosurgery, with the goal of helping patients experience lower complication rates and shorter hospital stays.

"We believe Monteris is advancing innovation across the life sciences sector with technology that is expanding treatment options in neurosurgery," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity Capital. "We are proud to support a team that is not only pushing the boundaries of medical technology, but also delivering meaningful new treatment options for patients."

The growth capital will help support Monteris Medical's commercialization of the Neuroblate System and expansion of clinical research programs.

"Securing this new credit facility from Trinity Capital, alongside the support of our Series E equity investors, strengthens our ability to accelerate growth and continue delivering innovative, minimally invasive neurosurgical solutions for patients in need," said Martin J. Emerson, President and CEO of Monteris Medical. "Trinity's partnership reflects strong confidence in our strategy, the NeuroBlate System, and the expanding clinical impact our technology is making across leading neuroscience centers. This financing ensures we can further invest in commercial expansion, product innovation, and the teams who bring our mission to life every day."

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.5 billion across over 463 investments since inception in 2008 (as of December 31, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

Monteris Medical develops and markets innovative, MR‑guided laser ablation systems that enable minimally invasive, robotically controlled brain surgery, often referred to as laser ablation, LITT (laser interstitial thermal therapy) or SLA (stereotactic laser ablation). The company's NeuroBlate System is designed for adults and children aged two and older and uses laser technology to precisely destroy abnormal brain tissue, including certain brain tumors and specific areas of the brain that cause seizures due to epilepsy. NeuroBlate is the only LITT platform with a robotic interface that supports the targeted, safe delivery of laser energy and is supported by published prospective clinical data. Multicenter studies on NeuroBlate show that patients typically experience short hospital stays, low rates of complications, improved quality of life and outcomes comparable to open surgical resection.

