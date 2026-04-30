Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $35 Million in Equipment Financing to Torus, Helping Power American-Made Energy Systems

PHOENIX, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of up to $35 million in equipment financing to Torus, a U.S.-based energy technology company seeking to build the next generation of energy infrastructure.

Torus designs, engineers, and manufactures distributed mesh energy infrastructure that delivers scalable, secure and reliable power, helping reducing costs, improving resilience, and supporting rising demand driven by electrification and AI-driven load growth. Its full-stack platform integrates battery and inertial-based storage, AI-powered management, cybersecurity, and long-term operations and maintenance across utilities, data centers, manufacturers, and commercial and industrial facilities.

"Torus is looking to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in our energy infrastructure, bringing grid-scale performance closer to where it's needed most," said Ryan Little, Senior Managing Director, Equipment Finance at Trinity Capital. "We're proud to help support their GigaOne build out as they look to scale production to meet growing demand."

The equipment financing will help to support Torus in expanding its manufacturing capacity and scaling production operations at its new GigaOne manufacturing and assembly facility.

"Our customers are scaling fast and they need an energy infrastructure partner who can scale with them. Trinity Capital's support allows us to continue to expand GigaOne and meet the demand to deliver American-made energy systems to the utilities, data centers, and commercial and industrial operators counting on us," said Dillon Pierson, Chief Financial Officer at Torus.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.5 billion across over 463 investments since inception in 2008 (as of December 31, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

About Torus

Torus designs, engineers, and manufactures distributed mesh energy infrastructure that delivers reliable power, reduces costs, improves resilience, and supports surging demand fueled by electrification and AI-driven load growth. Its full-stack technology integrates battery and inertial-based storage, AI-powered management, cybersecurity, and long-term operations and maintenance for utilities, data centers, manufacturers, and commercial and industrial facilities. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Torus has earned a TIME Best Invention of 2024 award for Torus Spin and a 2025 R&D 100 Award for innovation. Learn more at torus.co.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.