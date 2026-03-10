Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $35 Million in Growth Capital to Neuros Medical, Inc. to Scale Pain Management Therapy Adoption

PHOENIX, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $35 million in growth capital to Neuros Medical, Inc., a MedTech company focused on alleviating chronic post-amputation pain and restoring quality of life through neuromodulation technologies.

Neuros Medical's FDA-approved Altius Direct Electrical Nerve Stimulation System targets pain at its source by interrupting peripheral nerve signals responsible for phantom limb and residual limb pain. The system enables patients to activate therapy when needed, delivering targeted pain relief without relying on continuous medication. With treatment options historically limited to opioid-based therapies, Altius offers a differentiated alternative for post-amputation pain.

"Neuros Medical has reached an important inflection point as their technology moves into real-world adoption. We are proud to continue to support their team as they expand access to a differentiated therapy that addresses a significant need within the life sciences ecosystem," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity Capital.

This new capital will help Neuros Medical scale the commercialization of the Altius system and expand into new markets.

"We appreciate the continued partnership from Trinity," said David Veino, President & CEO of Neuros Medical. "The Trinity team has been an important partner prior to us achieving FDA approval and will remain an important partner as we expand. This expansion of our debt facility provides important financial flexibility as Neuros enters the next phase of its mission to Relieve Pain and Restore Life for this underserved patient population."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.5 billion across over 463 investments since inception in 2008 (as of December 31, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

About Neuros Medical, Inc.

There are over two million patients in the U.S. living with limb loss and approximately 300,000 new lower limb amputations occurring every year. Post-amputation pain includes both phantom limb pain and residual limb pain, and impacts up to 80% of amputees, representing a significant unmet medical need, as existing treatment options are limited and consist primarily of opioids and gabapentinoids. Neuros Medical is a privately held company and the maker of the Altius® Direct Electrical Nerve Stimulation System, which is FDA-approved and is indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable phantom and residual lower limb post-amputation pain in adult amputees. Our mission is to relieve pain and restore life for people suffering with post-amputation pain. We are a passionate team guided by our core values and committed to our patients and the healthcare professionals who care for them.

