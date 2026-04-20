Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $50 Million in Growth Capital to Cala Health to Support Commercial Expansion of Wearable Tremor Therapy

PHOENIX, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $50 million in growth capital to Cala Health ("Cala"), a bioelectronic medicine company developing wearable neuromodulation therapies for tremors.

Cala Health develops and commercializes the Cala kIQ® System, an FDA-cleared wearable device designed to help patients manage hand tremors caused by essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. The device is worn on the wrist and measures a patient's unique tremor pattern and delivers individualized nerve stimulation to counteract tremors through noninvasive electrical stimulation. The therapy is prescribed by physicians for use at home, enabling patients to manage their symptoms outside of a clinical setting and regain the ability to perform everyday activities such as reading, writing, and eating and drinking.

"Cala Health has developed a therapy that we believe is simple, personalized, and effective for patients," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity Capital. "We are proud to partner with a company that is delivering meaningful improvements in patients' daily lives and look forward to supporting their continued growth and commercial expansion."

"We are pleased to partner with the Trinity team to optimize our capital structure," said Cala CEO Deanna Harshbarger. "This collaboration enhances our ability to accelerate commercial expansion and product innovation, advancing Cala TAPS® therapy to impact the lives of essential tremor and Parkinson's disease patients."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.5 billion across over 463 investments since inception in 2008 (as of December 31, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

About Cala Health

Cala Health is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation, and its direct-to-home digital durable medical equipment (DME) platform is reshaping the delivery of prescription therapies.

The Cala kIQ® System is the only FDA-cleared wearable device that delivers effective therapy for action hand tremor in people with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of hand tremors in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with essential tremor. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of postural and kinetic hand tremor symptoms that impact some activities of daily living in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ device with TAPS therapy delivers transcutaneous afferent patterned stimulation. To learn more, visit the website and follow Cala on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.