Trinity Capital Inc. Provides Equipment Financing to Sortera Technologies to Scale AI-Powered Upcycling Innovation

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity Capital"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of equipment financing to Sortera Technologies, Inc. ("Sortera"), an innovative material sorting company with an upcycling platform powered by artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced sensors.

"Sortera is transforming the way metal recycling supports domestic manufacturing," said Ryan Little, Senior Managing Director of Equipment Finance at Trinity Capital. "Their AI-driven technology not only delivers high-quality alloys at a lower cost but also advances sustainability by reducing waste and extending the life of high-demand industrial materials. We are excited to partner with the Sortera team during this stage of growth."

Headquartered in Markle, Indiana, Sortera leverages its patented artificial intelligence technology to sort complex materials at an industrial scale to meet the demand for high-quality upcycled materials from large-scale manufacturers. The company's automated sorting facilities enable efficient alloy separation at significantly lower costs, turning scrap metal into valuable feedstock. By analyzing a wide range of data points—including size, shape, texture, and alloy composition—Sortera ensures consistent, precise classification of metals, extending their usable life and reducing environmental waste.

"Sortera has established itself as a key player in the $1 trillion metals and recycling markets, fundamentally changing the U.S. landscape with our cutting-edge AI technology," said Curt Sacks, CFO of Sortera Technologies "We see tremendous opportunity ahead. Strategic partnerships, such as relationships with Trinity, will be instrumental in our next phase of accelerated growth, as we expand our national footprint with more sortation facilities to serve diverse industries."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.1 billion across over 445 investments since inception in 2008 (as of September 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

About Sortera Technologies, Inc.

Sortera Technologies, Inc. brings state-of-the-art artificial intelligence data analytics to the recycling industry. This disruptive technology drives new paradigms by generating new upcycled products through advanced sortation methods. Creating novel recycled metal fractions from existing scrap recycling streams enables the domestic production of metals for manufacturing, boosting the strength of the circular economy. Sortera is led by a team of seasoned innovators in the fields of advanced materials, electronic instrumentation, and equipment development. To date, Sortera has attracted notable investors including RA Capital Management-Planetary Health, certain funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., the Mineral Resources Group, a part of Mitsubishi Corporation's Business Incubation Unit, Macquarie GIG Energy Transition Solutions ("MGETS"), Assembly Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and Chrysalix. For more information visit: www.sorteratech.com.

