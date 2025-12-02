Trinity Capital Inc. Provides Growth Capital to Kinetic to Expand Workplace Injury Management Technology

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of growth capital to Kinetic, a leading workers' compensation Managing General Underwriter (MGU).

Kinetic partners with local, regional, and national insurance agencies to equip workers' compensation policyholders with technology that strengthens safety, delivers actionable insights, and gives employers greater control over their risk.

Building on the proven success of its proprietary safety wearable, Kinetic has expanded into end-to-end claims management with Claims Navigator, an AI-driven claims intelligence system. Claims Navigator detects emerging risks in real time, automates follow-up, and guides policyholders with clear next steps to close claims faster, reduce costs, and keep employees on track for recovery. Together, the platform empowers employers to prevent injuries, manage claims more effectively, and control outcomes across the full workers' comp lifecycle.

Phil Gager, Senior Managing Director of Tech Lending at Trinity Capital commented: "The Kinetic team is driving meaningful innovation within the insurtech space - protecting employees, reducing claims costs, and promoting safer workplaces. We're thrilled to partner with their team and support this next phase of growth as they continue to advance safety and efficiency across the industry."

This capital will accelerate Kinetic's buildout of a best-in-class claims management software layer.

"At Kinetic, we're committed to giving policyholders the tools they need to actively manage their risk," said Adam Price, CEO of Kinetic. "This growth capital strengthens our ability to innovate at the moment it matters most - when a claim occurs. We look forward to delivering even stronger outcomes for our policyholders and broker partners."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.1 billion across over 445 investments since inception in 2008 (as of September 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

About Kinetic

Kinetic is redefining the workers' compensation experience through technology, data, and innovation. Backed by Nationwide, Kinetic helps employers proactively control risk with data-driven tools that predict, prevent, and manage workplace injuries.

Purpose-built for safety-critical industries like parcel delivery, manufacturing, and transportation, the Kinetic injury management platform combines proven safety wearables with AI-enabled claims management and tech-managed return-to-work programs.

Kinetic also partners directly with enterprise clients to reduce injuries across large workforces. For more information, visit kineticcomp.com .

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.