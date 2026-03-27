Trinity Capital Provides $50 Million in Growth Capital to Sage Health to Expand Senior-Focused Primary Care Wellness Centers

PHOENIX, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $50 million in growth capital to Sage Health ("Sage"), a full-risk primary care and wellness provider serving Medicare-eligible seniors.

Sage Health operates advanced neighborhood health centers in primary care shortage areas, offering underserved seniors access to high-quality care. Sage physicians manage no more than 500 patients each, enabling longer visits and intensive management of chronic conditions. The company integrates primary care, wellness, and care coordination to change the pattern of disease progression and work to extend life expectancy and quality of their patients.

"We believe Sage is addressing critical gaps in senior healthcare by delivering personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive care," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity Capital. "We're proud to partner with their team and aim to drive meaningful outcomes across the industry."

The additional capital will work to support Sage's continued investment in its senior-focused care platform and geographic expansion into new medically underserved markets. Trinity's $50 million debt term loan, together with the company's prior financings, brings Sage Health's total capital raised to $170 million to date.

"Trinity has a competitive advantage in their ability to tailor growth funding to specific use cases and collaborate seamlessly with their partners," said John Haskell, Founder and CEO of Sage Health. "When they visited our center in inner-city Baltimore, they saw firsthand the power of what we do. I was impressed by their thoughtful questions and their natural interactions with our patients and clinic staff, as they blended right into our team. We were already flying in formation together, and that will take us far moving forward."

Armentum Partners, a debt capital advisory firm, served as Sage's financial advisor on the transaction.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $5.5 billion across over 463 investments since inception in 2008 (as of December 31, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.

About Sage Health

Sage Health is a healthcare organization specializing in high-performance primary care, cardiology, and wellness services for seniors and Medicare-eligible adults aged 55 and above. Founded in 2022, Sage is committed to delivering personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive care through state-of-the-art neighborhood health centers across Alabama, Arkansas, Maryland, and Mississippi. By focusing on smaller patient panels, integrated clinical teams, and on-site wellness programming, Sage Health strives to ensure that every patient receives the attention and support needed to achieve optimal health and well-being. For more information, please visit www.sage.health.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.