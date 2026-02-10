Trinity Catholic School Becomes First Private School in Arkansas to Deploy ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection Technology

Faith-Based Middle School Adds Proactive Security and Situational Awareness to Protect Students, Faculty and Visitors

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn full U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed by Arkansas' Trinity Catholic School. Trinity is the state's first private school to adopt ZeroEyes to help protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats.

Located in Fort Smith, the faith-based middle school serves more than 230 students and 30 faculty members in a three-story building spanning more than 105,000 square feet. With a community-focused mission, the school encourages students to "Be Something, Do Something, and Leave Something, All for the Glory of God."

The school has long prioritized safety with measures like robust door locking mechanisms, laminated glass, security cameras throughout the property, and a full-time on-site security officer. The adoption of ZeroEyes represents a proactive, technological enhancement to this already comprehensive security program. The Trinity campus is situated on 20+ acres of property extending to nearby roadways, so ZeroEyes will provide early warning if individuals with weapons approach on foot.

"The students are obviously the most important asset we have, so we would go to any level to protect them," said Daniel Grubbs, Safety and Security Officer at Trinity Catholic School. "With a property of this size, early warning and situational awareness are critical. ZeroEyes is a force multiplier that will help us to rapidly locate and neutralize any gun-related threats on our campus."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school administration as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Trinity Catholic School has taken a proactive, tactical approach to campus safety, protecting students and staff while maintaining a welcoming environment," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We're proud to provide technology that mitigates gun-related incidents with speed, accuracy, and integrity."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and was the first video analytics technology to receive full SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com

SOURCE ZeroEyes