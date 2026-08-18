Trinity Consultants Acquires Verux

The acquisition expands Trinity's stormwater compliance expertise, environmental stewardship and project delivery across the Western United States.

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets, today announced the acquisition of Verux, a Sacramento-based consultancy with specialized expertise in stormwater compliance, construction management and Water Pollution Control Manager (WPCM) training. The company will operate within Trinity's environmental consulting practice, combining the capabilities of Trinity and Verux into one unified entity.

"Verux shares our mission to deliver technical excellence, exceptional responsiveness and science-based practical solutions to clients' most complex stormwater and construction challenges," said Vineet Masuraha, managing director for Trinity Consultants' West Region. "Their esteemed reputation, synergistic values and entrepreneurial spirit will be an asset to our team, clients and partners throughout the region. Together, our combined expertise will allow clients to make informed decisions faster and easier, with a higher degree of confidence."

Since its inception in 2010, Verux has cemented its reputation for assisting contractors, agencies, municipalities and developers as they navigate an increasingly complex stormwater compliance and construction management landscape. With solutions that include program development and permitting, site monitoring and inspections, stormwater sampling and analysis, and WPCM training, Verux helps clients comply with federal, state and Caltrans regulations, improve water quality, and mitigate environmental impacts.

Verux's leadership team, led by Bob Shults and Ben Rau, will play a key role in Trinity's environmental consulting practice. The team will continue to operate from its corporate headquarters in Sacramento and regional offices throughout California.

"We're excited to join a global organization that will amplify our strengths and preserve the guiding principles that have always made us great," Shults said. "This partnership creates meaningful opportunities to broaden our technical expertise, extend our geographic footprint, and deliver greater value to clients in California and beyond."

This acquisition builds on Trinity's 50-year history of strategic growth, bringing new capabilities and expertise to clients while enhancing the firm's ability to deliver safe, reliable and efficient industrial operations.

To learn more about Trinity Consultants and its services and leadership team, visit https://www.trinityconsultants.com.

About Verux

Verux is a leading stormwater compliance and construction management consulting firm dedicated to protecting water resources while helping clients successfully navigate complex environmental regulations. Serving transportation, infrastructure and construction projects throughout California, Verux provides comprehensive compliance solutions, including SWPPP development, permitting support, inspections, monitoring, training and water quality management. The company was founded on the belief that effective environmental stewardship and project success hinges on practical, responsive and compliance-driven solutions that safeguard both projects and the environment.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

For more information contact:

Leslie Bodnar, Trinity Consultants

[email protected]

SOURCE Trinity Consultants