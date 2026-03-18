Trinity Consultants Acquires Process Improvement Institute Inc.

The acquisition strengthens Trinity's expertise in process safety management and expands its international presence.

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water & ecology markets, today announced its acquisition of the Process Improvement Institute Inc., a Tennessee-based consulting and training firm specializing in process safety management, risk management and process reliability. The acquisition will integrate PII's esteemed PSM training, engineering, human factors consulting, management system implementation, and Safety Instrumented Systems verification capabilities with Trinity's environmental consulting business.

"PII complements Trinity's PSM capabilities," said Shishir Mohan, managing director at Trinity Consultants. "Bill Bridges and his team bring decades of applied experience, thought leadership and proven expertise in helping clients navigate complex industrial operations safely and efficiently. The acquisition also strengthens our ability to deliver advanced PSM services and training across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and beyond."

Founded in 2003, PII has cemented its reputation for helping organizations in highly regulated industries, including chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas, nuclear, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and mining, solve their most complex safety, risk and reliability challenges. The firm's experts have led thousands of process hazard analyses as well as hundreds of major incident investigations and process safety audits while developing management systems, procedures and risk-based safety methodologies customized to client operations and culture. PII has performed thousands of Layer of Protection Analysis and many thousands of SIL verifications. In addition, PII's instructors have trained more than 10,000 professionals worldwide in PSM topics, including over 4,500 investigators, 5,000 PHA leaders, and 3,500 PSM auditors and experts.

"Joining Trinity allows us to expand our impact and offer higher-value services around the globe," said Bridges, PII president and principal engineer. "As awareness of the business case for process safety and reliability increases across the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and petrochemicals sectors, among others, this partnership strengthens our ability to help clients manage risk, improve reliability and implement effective process safety systems worldwide."

This acquisition builds on Trinity's 50-year history of strategic growth, bringing new capabilities and expertise to clients while enhancing its ability to deliver safe, reliable and efficient industrial operations.

To learn more about Trinity Consultants and its services and leadership team, visit https://www.trinityconsultants.com.

About Process Improvement Institute Inc.

Founded in 2003, PII provides consulting and training solutions to improve safety, risk and reliability for organizations worldwide. The firm has decades of hands-on industrial experience, delivering practical, sustainable solutions. PII's services include process safety management, risk assessment, management system implementation, human factors consulting, reliability-centered maintenance and specialized PSM training programs. With offices in the U.S. and U.K., PII serves clients across North America, Europe and the Middle East, tailoring solutions to each client's operations and culture. The staff at PII invented methods for risk assessment such as Layer of Protection Analysis and unique and effective PHA and RCA methods. PII has authored over 100 definitive papers across all process safety topics, and its staff co-authored or contributed to 11 textbooks developed through the Center for Chemical Process Safety, a division of AIChE.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

For more information contact:

Leslie Bodnar, Trinity Consultants

[email protected]

SOURCE Trinity Consultants