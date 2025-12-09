Trinity Consultants Acquires Meridian Consultants LLC

The acquisition enhances Trinity's market-leading environmental compliance and permitting capabilities, expanding CEQA/NEPA and land use expertise across California.

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets, today announced its acquisition of Meridian Consultants LLC, a California-based consultancy recognized for its deep expertise in community, environmental, and natural resource planning. The company will operate within Trinity's environmental consulting business, combining its California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) compliance capabilities and specialized land use planning services with Trinity's leadership into one unified entity.

"Meridian complements and strengthens Trinity's established CEQA, NEPA and land use team," said Vineet Masuraha, managing director of environmental consulting for Trinity's west region. "Together we're expanding our capacity to guide California and Western U.S. clients through some of the most complex, visible and high-stakes capital projects. Meridian's exceptional talent, local relationships and deep understanding of rapidly evolving regulations meaningfully enhance our ability to deliver rigorous, scientifically defensible environmental review and compliance solutions."

Since its founding in 2012, Meridian has cemented its reputation for blending technical excellence with deep regulatory insight to guide public agencies, private property owners and developers through California's uniquely complex environmental regulatory landscape. The firm's capabilities span CEQA and NEPA documentation and analysis, regulatory permitting, air quality and greenhouse gas studies, noise studies, water supply assessments and verifications, and land use planning. Meridian is known for anticipating and interpreting regulatory shifts and helping clients navigate legal, community and stakeholder pressures with confidence.

"Joining Trinity allows us to amplify our strengths and expand both the scale and range of services we can deliver," said Tony Locacciato, partner and co-founder of Meridian Consultants. "California's regulatory environment is evolving with increased velocity, and this partnership deepens our technical bench, enhances our analytical capabilities, and equips us to help clients manage scrutiny, mitigate risk and move high-visibility projects forward."

Meridian's leadership team - Locacciato, Mark Austin, and Christ Kirikian - will continue to play a key role in Trinity's environmental consulting division, and will work directly with Masuraha and Eddie Al-Rayes, regional director for Trinity's California and Phoenix environmental consulting operations.

The acquisition marks another strategic milestone in Trinity's five-decade history of expanding its technical capabilities to meet evolving client needs. Through sustained organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Trinity continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in helping clients solve their most complex environmental challenges.

To learn more about Trinity Consultants and its services and leadership team, visit https://trinityconsultants.com/.

About Meridian Consultants

Meridian Consultants is a recognized leader in community, environmental and natural resource planning, known for its innovative approach to meeting the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Founded in 2012, Meridian focuses on providing strategic and innovative consulting services while fostering entrepreneurial talent.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

For more information contact:

Leslie Bodnar, Trinity Consultants

[email protected]

SOURCE Trinity Consultants