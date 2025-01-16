Trinity Gas Storage Facility in East Texas Comes Online, Enhancing State Energy Security and Reliability

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Gas Storage, LLC ("Trinity"), an independent gas storage company, today announced the commencement of operations of Phase I at its state-of-the-art 24 Bcf gas storage facility in East Texas. The facility reached operational status 16 months from final investment decision, demonstrating the team's leading development and construction capabilities.

This milestone marks the first greenfield gas storage facility to become operational in the Lone Star state in over a decade, and one of the first physical assets added to the Texas power grid (ERCOT) that directly addresses the supply and reliability challenges encountered during Winter Storm Uri.

Positioned strategically in Anderson County to support Texas' growing energy and power demands, particularly related to accelerating AI and data center growth, Trinity is a critical asset to enhancing the state's energy resiliency.

Trinity has already secured contracts with a diverse group of customers, including power generators, producers, utilities, and marketing and trading companies – including those with LNG exposure. Due to growing demand for Trinity's capabilities, the company has already advanced plans to expand both capacity and deliverability, with the next phase targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2026.

"The opening of the facility marks a significant achievement for Texas' energy security and electrical reliability," said Trinity CEO Jim Goetz. "The overwhelming support from both our investors and our customers highlights the vital role this facility plays in providing secure and reliable services to Texas' gas market."

Trinity is supported by a team of skilled energy industry partners. The project sponsor, Transition Equity Partners, LLC, led the investment alongside Pan Capital Management LP, Rice Investment Group, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC, and Abrdn PLC.

"Trinity Gas Storage is a cornerstone in ensuring stability and reliability for Texas' energy grid. In a time when market fundamentals emphasize the critical need for flexible, reliable and secure gas storage, the value of this project cannot be overstated," said Amol Wayangankar, Principal and Founder of Enkon Energy Advisors. "This facility not only strengthens the grid but also positions Texas as a leader in meeting the growing demands of a fast evolving energy landscape."

The Trinity storage facility will serve as a vital buffer to balance supply and demand for natural gas, ensuring continuous service during times of peak electricity demand. With its central location and robust connections to existing pipeline infrastructure, the facility is well-positioned to enhance reliability across Texas' energy grid.

"Having followed ERCOT, the Texas grid and its energy system since the deregulation of generation in 1999, the need for incremental gas storage was evident to TEP and the multi-faceted consortium of investors it assembled who collectively brought expertise in gas storage, upstream, midstream, and development to this exciting project," said Pat Eilers, Managing Partner and Founder of Transition Equity Partners ("TEP"), an energy transition firm uniquely focused on infrastructure private equity opportunities. "Adding roughly ten percent of new gas storage supply to ERCOT is consistent with TEP's 'Responsible Decarbonization™' strategy, that ensures energy availability, affordability, reliability, and security, in addition to decarbonization benefits. Given market needs and the Phase II contracts we have executed, we plan to expand this facility and further deliver all of these important attributes to Texas."

About Trinity Gas Storage

Trinity Gas Storage is a pioneering natural gas storage project located in East Texas. Led by a team of seasoned industry professionals and sponsored by Transition Equity Partners, Trinity aims to enhance the energy infrastructure in Texas and ensure a reliable supply of natural gas. With Phase 1 operations set to commence in mid-2024, Trinity is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demands of the energy industry. For more information, please visit www.trinitygasstorage.com.

