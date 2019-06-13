Trinity Hill Winery Signs U.S. Importing Agreement with Mt. Beautiful USA

BENICIA, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Hill and Mt. Beautiful wineries are two of New Zealand's most highly regarded wineries and beginning June 2019, Mt. Beautiful will have sole importing rights for the Trinity Hill wines in the United States.

Trinity Hill produces a range of wines from the renowned Gimblett Gravels region of Hawke's Bay in New Zealand's North Island. The Mt. Beautiful sales team will focus on the Chardonnay, Syrah and red blend, "The Gimblett," all with an SRP of $35. They will also have limited volumes of the critically acclaimed Homage Syrah, with an SRP of $120.

"Trinity Hill is pleased to be represented by Mt Beautiful USA and to be able to work with experienced and respected professionals like Robert Watkins (CEO of Mt. Beautiful) and his team. It feels great to have a solid new effort in the US," said Philip Kingston CEO of Trinity Hill.

Karl Ziegler, Mt. Beautiful's National Sales Manager for the United States, remarked, "We are excited to be able to showcase wines of this quality in the US. Having worked with Warren and his team in the past, I know that their dedication to produce world class wines from Hawke's Bay is unmatched."

Trinity Hill wines consistently score in the 90s in major wine publications such as Wine Spectator, Decanter, The Wine Advocate, JamesSuckling.com and Wine Enthusiast among others. Chief Winemaker Warren Gibson has been with Trinity Hill since 1997. He began his winemaking career in New Zealand in 1987 and subsequently traveled the world as a Flying Winemaker, making wine in Australia, Italy, Hungary, France and California. He was awarded 'New Zealand Winemaker of the Year' from Australia's Winestate Magazine and Winemaker of the Year at the Mercedes Benz Hawkes Bay Wine Show.

Mt. Beautiful USA have been importing and selling their Estate wines from North Canterbury, NZ since 2008. They are known for their lush Pinot Noir and elegant Sauvignon Blanc, crafted by longtime winemaker Sam Weaver. Their US office is located in Benicia, CA.

www.trinityhill.com

www.mtbeautiful.com

