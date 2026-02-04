TRINITY LOGISTICS BUILDS ON SUSTAINABILITY MOMENTUM WITH FIRST GOLD ECOVADIS AWARD

SEAFORD, Del, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider (3PL), is honored to announce that it has earned its first Gold medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis, a leading global sustainability assessment organization. This milestone follows Trinity's Silver medal rating received in 2024 and marks a continued upward trajectory since receiving its first Bronze medal rating in 2023. This newest recognition underscores Trinity's commitment to environmental, social, and ethical performance, as well as its dedication to continuous improvement.

The Gold medal rating places Trinity among the top 5 percent of companies assessed worldwide, reinforcing the company's consistent progress in core sustainability pillars:

Environment

Labor & Human Rights

Ethics

Sustainable Procurement.

This evaluation highlights Trinity's ongoing initiatives for long-term emissions reduction goals, sustainable sourcing practices, and increased transparency throughout its operations.

"We're proud to achieve a Gold rating and continue raising the bar in our sustainability efforts," said Kristin Deno, Operational Risk Analyst at Trinity. "EcoVadis helps us benchmark our performance and identify areas where we can advance further."

President Sarah Ruffcorn emphasized that sustainability is embedded in Trinity's culture, not treated as a one-time initiative.

"Sustainability isn't just a checkbox for us at Trinity," Ruffcorn said. "It's part of how we operate and make decisions every day. This recognition reflects our progress and helps guide how we can continue to grow responsibly, in ways that support people, our partners, and the communities we serve."

Trinity Logistics plans to build on this momentum by continuing to integrate sustainable practices across its network, supply chain partnerships, and office locations.

About Trinity Logistics



Trinity Logistics is a Burris Logistics Company, offering People-Centric Freight Solutions®. Our mission is to deliver creative logistics solutions through a mix of human ingenuity and innovative technology, enriching the lives of those we serve.

For more than 45 years, we've been arranging freight for businesses of all sizes in truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), warehousing, intermodal, drayage, expedited, international, and technology solutions.

We are currently recognized as a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics, a Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics, and now holds a Gold sustainability rating by EcoVadis.

