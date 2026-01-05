TRINITY LOGISTICS EXPANDS REACH WITH GRANITE LOGISTICS ACQUISITION

SEAFORD, Del., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider (3PL), is excited to announce its full acquisition of Granite Logistics, a long-time Freight Agent partner of nearly 14 years.

Granite Logistics office, previous Authorized Freight Agency with Trinity Logistics of nearly 14 years, now acquired by Trinity Logistics, bringing two new Regional Service Centers (RSCs) to the nationwide third-party logistics provider (3PL).

The milestone officially brings two new Regional Service Centers (RSCs), Sartell and Minneapolis, Minnesota, into Trinity's growing national presence. Both locations will continue to operate under the leadership of Paul Nelson, SVP of Strategic Development, supported by the same trusted Teams that have served Granite's Shipper and Carrier relationships over the years.

Known for its expertise in flatbed, over-dimensional, and heavy haul freight, Granite Logistics has built a strong reputation for reliable service and lasting business relationships.

"This is an exciting new chapter for both Trinity and Granite," said Sarah Ruffcorn, President of Trinity Logistics. "Granite is known for their deep industry knowledge and commitment to doing right by their Shipper and Carrier relationships. We're thrilled to welcome their incredible Team officially into the Trinity family and look forward to the growth and innovation this partnership will bring."

Granite Logistics' co-owners, Jeff Smiens and Pat Lynch, shared their excitement about joining Trinity after more than a decade of close partnership.

"This isn't about changing who we are," added Smiens. "It's about growing and expanding what we can offer our relationships. Our Customer, Carrier, and Team Member relationships will see the same faces, talk to the same people they've always known. Now, we'll just be a closer part of a larger, nationwide brand and its People-Centric Freight Solutions®, through and through."

"After nearly 14 years of working alongside Trinity as a Freight Agent office, this next step feels like a natural evolution," said Lynch. "We've always shared similar values with Trinity – serving our Customer and Carrier relationships with integrity, respect, and excellence. This move simply gives us more support to do that even better."

Through the acquisition, approximately 135 Team Members will join Trinity Logistics, marking a major growth milestone and reinforcing its commitment to investing in people and operational reach.

"Granite has been one of our most successful and respected Agent partners," said Greg Massey, Senior Vice President of Agent Development at Trinity Logistics. "Over the years, they've built an incredible Team and culture that aligns perfectly with Trinity's. We couldn't be happier to officially welcome them as our newest RSC offices."

Operations at both the Sartell and Minneapolis offices will continue without interruption during the transition, ensuring a smooth experience for existing Shippers and Carriers.

This acquisition strengthens Trinity's nationwide presence and enhances its capabilities in specialized freight, further supporting its mission to improve lives and supply chains by solving tough problems across North America.

SOURCE Trinity Logistics, Inc