Trinity Named to Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 Ranking for Third Consecutive Year

Recognition highlights Trinity's continued leadership in helping life sciences organizations navigate commercialization by integrating human expertise and artificial intelligence.

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity, the leader in integrating human and artificial intelligence in life sciences commercialization, has been named to the Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 ranking for the third consecutive year.

The annual ranking, developed by Forbes in partnership with Statista, recognizes the world's top consulting firms based on one of the industry's most comprehensive independent research efforts. This year's list reflects recommendations from more than 5,400 consulting partners and executives, feedback from approximately 3,700 senior client executives, and research spanning 31 countries across 13 industries and 15 consulting specialties.

The recognition underscores Trinity's commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that help pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology companies make smarter decisions across the product lifecycle.

"Being recognized by Forbes for the third consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us every day," said Scott Evangelista, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity. "The life sciences industry is evolving rapidly, driven by AI, data and increasing market complexity. We remain committed to helping our clients navigate that change with the strategic insight, scientific expertise and innovative technology they need to improve commercial performance and ultimately help patients."

Over the past year, Trinity has continued to expand its AI-enabled commercialization capabilities, introducing new solutions that help life sciences organizations transform data into actionable intelligence. Building on its strategic brand transformation, the company has further strengthened its integrated portfolio of consulting, data, analytics and technology solutions designed to accelerate decision-making and improve commercial outcomes.

The Forbes recognition adds to a growing list of honors for Trinity, reflecting the company's continued investment in innovation, client service and industry leadership.

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose-built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey—from pre-launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies have relied on Trinity's foresight, execution, and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage, and measurable patient impact. During that time, Trinity expanded from its first office in Waltham, MA to 1,300 professionals across 14 offices and five continents, setting new industry standards in quality, responsiveness, and client partnership. For more information, visit Trinity at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

SOURCE Trinity