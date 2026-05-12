Trinity's TGaS Advisors Announces Winners of 9th Annual Best of Benchmark Awards

Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead, GSK, Lilly, Neurelis, Novartis and Sanofi Recognized for Operational Excellence

WALTHAM, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity, a leader in strategy, insights and analytics for the life sciences industry, announced the winners of the TGaS Advisors Best of Benchmark (BoBs) Awards. The awards, presented annually, recognize operational excellence across pharmaceutical organizations based on TGaS benchmarking data.

The BoBs honor teams that demonstrate best-in-class capabilities relative to their peers across key functional areas. Winners are selected based on benchmarking conducted over the prior two calendar years, providing TGaS with a comprehensive view into performance across the industry.

"Operations teams are foundational to the success of pharmaceutical organizations, yet their impact is often underappreciated," said Karl Kraft, President of TGaS Advisors, a Division of Trinity. "These awards recognize the teams that are setting the standard for excellence across the industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the meaningful role they play in advancing healthcare."

Ninth Annual Best of Benchmark Award Winners:

Medical Operations Excellence – Boehringer Ingelheim

– Boehringer Ingelheim Excellence in Contract Strategy Pull-through – Genentech

– Genentech Excellence in Pricing and Contracting Through Technological Innovations – Genentech

– Genentech Field Reporting – Gilead

– Gilead Excellence in Incentive Compensation Communication – Gilead

– Gilead Digital Competency Award – Most Innovative Brand – GSK

– GSK Best Content Strategy – Lilly

– Lilly Excellence in Peer Award Execution – Neurelis

– Neurelis Field Medical Affairs – Novartis

– Novartis Master Data Management Operations – Sanofi

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose-built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey—from pre-launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies have relied on Trinity's foresight, execution, and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage, and measurable patient impact. During that time, Trinity expanded from its first office in Waltham, MA to 1,300 professionals across 14 offices and five continents, setting new industry standards in quality, responsiveness, and client partnership. For more information, visit Trinity at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

SOURCE Trinity