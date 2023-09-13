Trintech and Marcum Technology Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Organizations to Streamline and Automate Finance and Accounting Processes

Marcum to resell Trintech's market-leading cloud-based finance and accounting solutions.

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has entered into a reseller agreement with Marcum Technology, a division of Marcum LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting and advisory firms. Under the terms of the new agreement, Marcum will have the ability to resell Trintech's market-leading cloud-based finance and accounting solutions to businesses in the US looking to simplify and accelerate their reconciliation and financial close processes by streamlining work, improving accuracy, and reducing risk.

"We are excited to be partnering with Marcum as we continue to grow the Trintech business across the globe," said Mekaela Davis, SVP, Partner Success & Global Advisory at Trintech. "This partnership will build on the strength of Trintech's partner ecosystem, which is composed of leading solution and service providers that share our customer-first mentality. Marcum will help F&A teams more efficiently manage their reconciliation and financial close processes, while maintaining greater visibility and tighter controls to mitigate risk across their processes."

From high volume transaction matching, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, and close management tasks, to governance, risk and compliance – Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including its Cadency® Platform (for large enterprises) and Adra® Suite (for mid-market organizations), help manage all aspects of the reconciliation and financial close processes. Over 4,200 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on Trintech's solutions to enable their F&A operation to become a strategic partner to the business by optimizing data, controlling risk, driving efficiencies, and providing strategic insights.

"Marcum Technology has always been at the forefront of integrating the most innovative and impactful solutions for our clients. Partnering with Trintech underscores our belief that automation, accuracy, and agility are at the core of modern finance and accounting. As we integrate their offerings, we look forward to empowering our clients to not only streamline their operations but also harness strategic insights that drive growth," commented Stacy Brown, Vice President – FP&A Solutions and Close Management practice of Marcum Technology. 

If you are interested in learning more about how this strategic partnership can help your organization simplify and accelerate your reconciliation and financial close processes, register to our upcoming webinar.

About Trintech

Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based, integrated reconciliation and financial close solutions for Finance & Accounting departments. From high volume transaction matching, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, close management tasks, to governance, risk and compliance – Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including its Cadency® Platform (for large enterprises) and Adra® Suite (for mid-market organizations), help manage all aspects of the reconciliation and financial close processes. Trintech's excellence in both innovation and client support have been recognized with a variety of awards over the years including most recently "Easiest to Do Business With" and "Fastest Implementation" in G2's Report. Over 4,200 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on Trintech's solutions to enable their F&A operation to become a strategic partner to the business by optimizing data, controlling risk, driving efficiencies, and providing strategic insights.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Marcum Technology
Marcum Technology helps companies identify and mitigate risks across their people, processes, and technology. The Firm is focused on helping businesses become more responsive, profitable, and sustainable through solutions to their technology challenges. Marcum Technology offers a full spectrum of digital advisory services, infrastructure solutions and services, strategic IT consulting, and cybersecurity & digital forensics. 

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a national accounting and advisory firm headquartered in New York City, with offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select locations internationally. Marcum helps entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals through deep, industry-focused insight and an extensive range of specialized services. #AskMarcum. 

Trintech Media Contact:
Kelli Shoevlin 
Director, Global Corporate Marketing & Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE Trintech

