Trintech Announces FY26 Partner Award Winners

FY26 Partner Award winners recognized for advancing AI Financial Close through scalable automation, measurable results, and strong collaboration across the Office of the CFO.

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, the global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the recipients of its FY26 Partner Awards, recognizing organizations accelerating enterprise financial close transformation through AI-driven automation and measurable customer impact.

Presented during Trintech's annual Revenue Summit, this year's honorees collectively generated millions in revenue while helping finance teams replace fragmented manual processes with intelligent, risk-based automation that delivers speed, accuracy, and control at enterprise scale.

FY26 Partner Award Winners

ISV Partner of the Year: Workday

Workday Workday Ecosystem SI of the Year: KPMG

KPMG Revenue Expansion Partner of the Year: Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars Performance & Loyalty Partner of the Year: Bakerfield Solutions

Bakerfield Solutions Partner Agility Award: The Recon Group

"Trintech's success is powered by the strength of our partnerships," said Mekaela Davis, Chief Partner Officer at Trintech. "These partners are helping finance teams close faster, automate intelligently, and operate with greater confidence and control. Together, we're driving meaningful productivity transformation across the Office of the CFO."

ISV Partner of the Year: Workday

The partnership between Trintech and Workday is built on deep integration, aligned product roadmaps, and a shared commitment to transforming the Office of the CFO. Together, the two organizations enable finance teams to operate with greater confidence, agility, and control in increasingly complex environments.

Through certified connectivity, joint innovation initiatives, and coordinated go-to-market execution, Trintech and Workday delivered streamlined financial close processes and scalable automation for joint clients across the globe in FY26. Workday's continued innovation—paired with disciplined collaboration—continues to drive meaningful outcomes for organizations navigating financial complexity at scale.

Workday Ecosystem SI of the Year: KPMG

KPMG demonstrated outstanding leadership by delivering transformative implementations that translate business strategy into operational results.

By combining advisory expertise across the enterprise landscape with structured execution, KPMG helped some of Trintech's most complex and dynamic customers modernize finance operations, accelerate close cycles, and improve control environments in FY26. Their ability to bridge vision and delivery strengthens the Trintech and Workday value story and drives measurable time-to-value for customers.

Revenue Expansion Partner of the Year: Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars set the benchmark for excellence in expansion, generating significant incremental revenue while driving sustained adoption across the install base.

Their advisory-led approach extended beyond implementation—identifying automation opportunities, expanding platform usage, and aligning Trintech solutions to evolving transformation goals. By developing a repeatable expansion strategy, Forvis Mazars strengthened retention, increased platform value, and turned customer relationships into scalable growth engines in FY26.

Performance & Loyalty Partner of the Year: Bakerfield Solutions

Bakerfield Solutions delivered outstanding engagement across a high volume of projects, showing up consistently and demonstrating strong alignment with Trintech's strategic priorities in FY26.

Beyond scale, Bakerfield consistently accelerates deal velocity and expands market reach. Their disciplined field collaboration and long-term platform commitment make them a foundational growth driver within the partner ecosystem.

Partner Agility Award: The Recon Group

The Recon Group (TRG) distinguished itself as a high-performance execution partner in complex, fast-moving financial environments where speed and precision are critical.

TRG's ability to rapidly deploy expert resources, navigate sophisticated reconciliation requirements, and adapt in real time enables customers to accelerate transformation without compromising control or compliance. Their agility consistently translated into measurable business impact in FY26

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

Media Contact:

Ned Tadic

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Trintech