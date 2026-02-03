Trintech Promotes Tara Nardini to Senior Vice President, Customer Experience

Seasoned Executive to Drive Consistent Customer Outcomes and Long-Term Value

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech , the global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the promotion of Tara Nardini to Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, effective February 1st. Tara joins Trintech's Executive Leadership Team and reports directly to Darren Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer.

Trintech Promotes Tara Nardini to SVP, Trintech Promotes Tara Nardini to SVP

In this expanded role, Tara will lead Trintech's Customer Success, Professional Services, and Support organizations under a single, unified customer experience strategy. By aligning post-sales functions under one executive leader, Trintech is reinforcing its commitment to delivering a consistent, outcome-driven customer journey —from implementation through long-term value realization.

"Tara is a proven leader with a deep understanding of what our customers need to succeed, and how to scale that success," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "As Trintech continues to grow, ensuring a consistent and focused customer experience across every stage of the lifecycle is critical. Bringing our customer-facing teams together under Tara's leadership strengthens accountability, accelerates time-to-value, and elevates the impact we deliver to customers."

Tara brings more than 20 years of customer-facing leadership experience across global Customer Success, Professional Services, and Operations within SaaS and public company environments. She is known for transforming post-sales organizations into strategic value engines; aligning customer execution with product strategy, operational rigor, and outcome-led engagements that drive measurable business value.

With 5+ years at Trintech, Tara has taken on progressively expanded leadership responsibilities, most recently overseeing Customer Success and Professional Services. In this capacity, she played a key role in scaling global teams, strengthening execution discipline, improving customer engagement, and aligning services delivery with Trintech's broader growth strategy. Her deep institutional knowledge and data-driven leadership approach uniquely position her to lead a cohesive, end-to-end customer experience.

"This promotion reflects our belief that customer experience is a true competitive differentiator," Heffernan added. "Tara's leadership will ensure our customers experience consistency, clarity, and value at every touchpoint as they increasingly rely on Trintech to bring trust, control, and confidence to their reconciliation and financial close processes."

Tara's promotion underscores Trintech's continued investment in customer experience as a strategic priority and supports the company's broader growth objectives for FY27 and beyond.

"I'm honored to step into this role and grateful for the opportunity to continue working closely with our customers," said Tara Nardini, SVP, Customer Experience at Trintech. "We're focused on delivering outcomes that matter, accelerating time-to-value, and helping finance and accounting teams operate with confidence, control, and resilience at every stage of their journey."

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

Media Contact:

Ned Tadic

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Trintech