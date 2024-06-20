PLANO, Texas and BENGALURU, India, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech , a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, announces the expansion of its India operations with the establishment of a new center in Bengaluru. This new center will serve as a significant addition to Trintech's existing facilities in Noida and Pune, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and growth in the region. To lead this strategic expansion, Trintech has appointed Ram Dwivedi as the Country Manager for India.

Trintech Expands India Operations with New Bengaluru Center, Appoints Ram Dwivedi as Country Manager

Ram Dwivedi brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in managing high-performing product engineering teams and establishing robust R&D operations. He has held leadership roles at companies such as Bottomline Technologies, ClickSoftware, and Evolving Systems. With his extensive background in technology and leadership, Ram will spearhead the development of Trintech's new Bengaluru center, focusing on enhancing the capabilities of Trintech's Innovation Lab, which is dedicated to innovating with the Office of the CFO using state-of-the-art technologies in the areas of Artificial Intelligence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ram Dwivedi to the Trintech team as our new Country Manager for India," said Darren Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer of Trintech. "His exceptional leadership and expertise will be instrumental in driving the success of our new Bengaluru center, which will play a crucial role in our ongoing mission to innovate and deliver world-class reconciliation and financial close solutions to our clients. This expansion underscores our commitment to investing in our India operations and leveraging the incredible talent pool available here."

"Ram's appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey to continue Trintech being a leader in financial technology innovation," said Sunil Padiyar, Chief Technology Officer of Trintech. The new Bengaluru center will not only bolster our R&D capabilities but also foster a culture of creativity and collaboration. We are confident that under Ram's leadership, our India operations will achieve new heights of success and contribute significantly to our global objectives."

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable over 4,200 clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

