Trio Health and American Rheumatology Network Create New National Rheumatology Data Registry

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Health, a leading provider of real-time data on real-world patients, today announced the creation of the nation's first rheumatology registry, in partnership with American Rheumatology Network (ARN), that combines pharmacy dispensing data with electronic medical records (EMR) to provide unparalleled real-world insights into patient experiences and outcomes.

The new database includes over 75,000 patients within the ARN's national network, serving as a comprehensive data solution that combines EMR, infusion, and pharmacy information. This will allow for improved coordination of patient care, longitudinal care tracking, identification of care trends and access disparities. The Trio Health-ARN registry is unique among rheumatology registries in capturing real-time, patient-level data from the time of prescription to pharmacy dispensation or in-office administration of a therapy. Such data will facilitate compliance and offer insights into patient access barriers. The registry offers nuanced insights such as tracking and reporting out of pocket costs for patients to providers and predicts how a patient's out of pocket cost may change quarter to quarter.

Finally, the sheer size of the registry will allow the database to surface adverse events, enabling a population health benefit by gathering of real-world safety evidence versus voluntary reporting of safety events.

Trio Health CEO, Brent Clough, and ARN Executive Chairman, Dr. Colin C. Edgerton, will present the registry at the upcoming Annual Meeting of The American College of Rheumatology in Atlanta, Georgia on November 10-13.

ARN Executive Chairman, Dr. Colin C. Edgerton said, "This is a huge advance and something rheumatologists have been waiting for, a real-time registry that combines electronic medical record data and pharmacy dispensing data in a way that allows critical insights into patient outcomes."

ARN is a physician-led and owned organization committed to improving healthcare by supporting independent rheumatology practices across the nation and providing innovative technology to lower healthcare costs while improving outcomes. Trio, founded in 2013, tracks a patient through the entire treatment journey by combining disparate information from the physician, pharmacy, and payer 'trio,' to produce comprehensive and high-quality databases that are on caliber with FDA-level rigor.

Recently, Trio announced it had entered into an exclusive agreement with Greenleaf Health, a leading Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory consulting firm, to unite in utilizing and validating the data analyses from its groundbreaking Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) technology platform.

"The new registry offers clients a one-of-a-kind view into patient experiences and outcomes at the point of care in a scientific way, outside of clinical trials," said Trio CEO, Brent Clough. "The ability to evaluate EMR data from community practices linked to specialty pharmacy dispensing data is a totally unique, market-defining product."

About Trio Health

Trio Health's mission is to improve the quality of care in patient outcomes through coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first-of-its-kind Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) tracks patients throughout the course of their treatment, giving pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, specialty pharmacies and physicians access to information and opportunities that simply doesn't exist anywhere else. Learn more at www.triohealth.com.

About ARN

American Rheumatology Network is a physician owned and led affiliation of independent rheumatology practices. ARN supports independent rheumatology practices through best-in-class group purchasing, value-based contracting to include treatment pathways, and through meaningful and practice-focused data analytics. ARN's insights are rooted in years of experience helping independent rheumatology practices by increasing revenue and reducing expenses. ARN's solutions are evidenced-based and tailored to each practice's needs. Learn more at www.americanrheum.com

