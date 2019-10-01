Trio Health and Greenleaf Health Partner to Apply FDA-Level Rigor to Groundbreaking Data Platform

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Health, a leading provider of real-time data on real-world patients, today announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Greenleaf Health, a leading Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory consulting firm, to unite in utilizing and validating the data analyses from its groundbreaking Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) technology platform.

By partnering with Greenleaf, Trio's advanced analytics MDX platform delivers unrivaled insights to the industry; in particular, the ability to transform real world data into actionable intelligence to innovate and make better decisions across the product lifecycle with confidence.

Trio, founded in 2013, tracks a patient through the entire treatment journey by combining disparate information from the physician, pharmacy, and payer 'trio,' to produce comprehensive and high-quality databases that are on caliber with FDA-level rigor.

Trio CEO, Brent Clough, Greenleaf CEO Patrick Ronan, and Greenleaf Principals of Drug and Biological Products, John Jenkins, M.D. and Robert Meyer, M.D., will present the MDX platform at the International Society of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Conference in Copenhagen, November 4.

"The MDX platform is transformational for patients," said Trio CEO, Brent Clough. "It can provide physicians unmatched insights into credible data sets validated by former FDA experts so that they can optimize patient care. In turn, the platform offers our life science customers best-in-class speed, data certainty, and unparalleled visibility across the clinical and commercial lifecycle. Such knowledge can be leveraged to support pre-and post-marketing activities to drive significant cost-savings and support greater patient outcomes."

Under the terms of the partnership, Greenleaf Health will pair its robust blend of technical expertise and vast institutional knowledge of the FDA process to deliver valuable insight and guidance for the MDX Platform. Greenleaf's team of experts will be led by three FDA leadership veterans: Dr. Jenkins, former Director of the Office of New Drugs within the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research; Robert Meyer, M.D., previously Director of FDA's Office of Drug Evaluation II; and Karen Midthun, M.D., an infectious disease physician by training who most recently served as the Director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

Greenleaf's Ronan said, "Trio's MDX platform is a game-changer for the biopharmaceutical industry. The pairing of Greenleaf's best in class regulatory expertise with Trio's MDX Platform, creates an unmatched tool for improving patient outcomes and the safety of medicines."

About Trio Health

Trio Health's mission is to improve the quality of care in patient outcomes through coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first-of-its-kind Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) tracks patients throughout the course of their treatment, giving pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, specialty pharmacies and physicians access to information and opportunities that simply doesn't exist anywhere else. Learn more at www.triohealth.com.

About Greenleaf

Greenleaf Health provides strategic and technical guidance to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies researching, developing, and manufacturing innovative solutions to pressing global public health challenges.

With decades of experience in senior positions at the FDA and throughout industry, Greenleaf's team of respected professionals brings unmatched expertise that companies need when navigating today's evolving regulatory environment. For more information on Greenleaf Health, visit www.greenleafhealth.com.

