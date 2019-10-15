Trio Health Names Ramita Tandon Chief Operating Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Health, a leading provider of real-time data on real-world patients, today announced that is has named Ramita Tandon as Chief Operating Officer (COO) with a mandate to oversee Trio's growth and drive operational excellence to enable success for its customers and achieve its strategic goals.

Tandon's appointment is a milestone for the company, which currently boasts an advanced analytics MDX platform that delivers unrivaled insights to the industry; in particular, the ability to transform real world data into actionable intelligence to innovate and make better decisions across the product lifecycle with confidence.

Founded in 2013, Trio tracks a patient through the entire treatment journey by combining disparate information from the physician, pharmacy, and payer 'trio,' to produce comprehensive and high-quality databases that are on caliber with FDA-level rigor.

Now, Trio Health is poised for major expansion in the real-world evidence and data analytics market, and Tandon's elite experience in leading services in real-world-data and post-market approval services and her passion for cutting-edge technology and designing innovative operational delivery models will usher in a new phase for Trio.

Tandon is an accomplished leader with over 25-year track record in life sciences and clinical research organizations. Prior to joining Trio Health, Ms. Tandon served as the former Executive Vice President Commercialization and Outcomes at ICON. In that role, Ms. Tandon re-created and led a unit that integrated a portfolio of industry-leading services in real-world evidence, patient-centered outcomes, HEOR, and market access, to partner with manufacturers to deliver value to the life sciences industry.

"There is enormous opportunity for Trio Health that lies ahead," said Trio CEO, Brent Clough. "We are delighted to have found a high-caliber leader in Ramita to join our family to accelerate our company to its next stage of growth and to help our customers achieve commercial success."

Tandon is recognized as a transformation leader who has successfully built and led businesses leveraging her pioneering skills to deliver novel solutions using real world data and technology that 'pushes the envelope' to meet the needs of stakeholders. She was the recipient of the 2018 PharmaVOICE Top 100 of the most inspiring people in the life sciences industry, recognized for her contributions along with her dynamic and engaging leadership.

Recently, Trio entered into an exclusive agreement with Greenleaf Health, a leading Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory consulting firm, to unite in utilizing and validating the data analyses from its groundbreaking MDX technology platform.

"I'm excited to be joining Trio Health at such a critical stage in the company's evolution," said Ms. Tandon. "I was impressed by the company's unique business model and first-of its kind MDX technology platform for the generation and application of real-world data to bring forth insights to bridge the gap between commercial and clinical development. Trio is uniquely able to help the biopharma and medical device community unlock their product's value, utilizing real-world insights to better understand the patient's journey with speed and certainty."

About Trio Health

Trio Health's mission is to improve the quality of care in patient outcomes through coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first-of-its-kind Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) tracks patients throughout the course of their treatment, giving pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, specialty pharmacies and physicians access to information and opportunities that simply doesn't exist anywhere else. Learn more at www.triohealth.com.

