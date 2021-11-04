Trio of Anterix Leaders Among Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that Gena Ashe, Singleton B. McAllister and Gregory Pratt have been named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list. Savoy's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors is a prestigious listing of leading executives, influencers, and achievers actively serving on corporate boards worldwide.

"Anterix's people are its greatest strength, and we couldn't be more proud of the decision to recognize three of our outstanding leaders for their contributions in the board room," said Anterix President & CEO Rob Schwartz. "I speak for the entire company when I offer heartfelt congratulations to Gena, Greg, and Singleton for this high and well-deserved honor."

Gena Ashe serves on the Boards of both GXO Logistics and ALP Holdings, and since 2019 she has helped lead the Anterix team as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Singleton B. McAllister is Of Counsel at Husch Blackwell LLP and has served on the Anterix Board since 2018, currently as our Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. She is also a Director at Alliant Energy Corporation.

Gregory Pratt has been on the Anterix Board since 2020, currently serving as Chair of the Compensation Committee. He also serves as a Director and Non-Executive Chairman at Carpenter Technology Corporation.

"We put a great deal of effort into identifying the most capable, collaborative, and talented people to join our board and our leadership team," said Anterix Executive Chairman Morgan O'Brien. "And we're thrilled that Savoy Magazine recognizes this too. Gena as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Singleton as Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; and Greg as Chair of the Compensation Committee, are each playing a vital role for our company. It is a privilege and pleasure to work with these extraordinary individuals every day—and it is a joy to celebrate this honor with them."

Savoy's full listing of 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors can be accessed here: http://savoynetwork.com/mibcd-2021/

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

