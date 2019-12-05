TripAdvisor Acquires SinglePlatform From Endurance International Group To Grow Its Digital Marketing Suite For Restaurants

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), the world's largest travel platform*, today announced the acquisition of leading menu management company SinglePlatform from Endurance International Group to help the more than five million restaurants listed on TripAdvisor attract more diners and offer a better guest experience.

Today, 93 percent of diners check menus online before choosing a place to eat, but for restaurants, keeping their menus up-to-date everywhere on the Internet is a challenging and time-consuming process. SinglePlatform works with restaurants to easily publish and manage their menus and other key information such as their business name, opening hours and contact information on main search and discovery sites like Google and Facebook. Upon completion of the integration, restaurants will be able to subscribe to the service and conveniently update their menus across the web, all at one time, directly from the TripAdvisor management center.

"We are obsessed with making restaurateurs' jobs easier and more successful, and our acquisition of SinglePlatform is an important step in offering them a place to conveniently manage their entire online presence across the web from TripAdvisor," said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president, TripAdvisor Restaurants. "We look forward to bringing SinglePlatform's technology and know-how to a truly global audience to help millions of restaurant owners and managers unlock more digital opportunities."

By joining forces, TripAdvisor will expand its digital marketing suite for restaurants and soon offer valuable menu and listings management services to restaurant owners globally utilizing the knowledge and network of the SinglePlatform technology. In addition, TripAdvisor will be able to offer a more advanced menu integration to help diners searching on TripAdvisor for restaurants.

TripAdvisor currently offers restaurants free features to respond to diner reviews and update their listing information on its site and app, as well as paid advertising opportunities such as TripAdvisor Ads and TripAdvisor Premium to drive more exposure and traffic to their businesses.

"We could not be more excited to join forces with TripAdvisor," said Josh Glantz, senior vice president and general manager, SinglePlatform. "SinglePlatform's strength in the United States combined with TripAdvisor's global reach and advertising platform for restaurants perfectly positions our combined team to offer more solutions for owner-operators and multi-location brands everywhere to reach consumers at the moment they are looking for dining options."

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world's largest travel platform*, helps nearly 460 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 830 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands: www.airfarewatchdog.com , www.bokun.io , www.bookingbuddy.com , www.cruisecritic.com , www.familyvacationcritic.com , www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com , www.eltenedor.com , and www.restorando.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.onetime.com , www.oyster.com , www.seatguru.com , www.smartertravel.com , www.tingo.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com .

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, June 2019

** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2019

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com .

Endurance International Group and compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

