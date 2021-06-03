Tripadvisor and HBO Max partner to create 'The Pride Guide' to support LGBTQIA+ travelers and celebrate Pride Month

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor ®, the world's leading travel guidance platform, and HBO Max, WarnerMedia's streaming platform, announced today a first of its kind travel industry partnership to celebrate Pride and help support LGBTQIA+ travelers looking to participate in Pride when and where events are happening across the United States.

The partnership will help promote Pride curated programming available to stream on HBO Max during the month of June. Additionally, through the creation of a specially produced content hub on Tripadvisor, The Pride Guide, the two companies have come together to create content that will spotlight and celebrate the positive experiences that members of the LGBTQIA+ community can have while traveling and celebrating Pride, both in person and virtually, and to raise awareness of the challenges that face LGBTQIA+ travelers.

"We know Pride this year will continue to look and feel different from years past, given the pandemic. Still, there are lots of ways people can still experience Pride in their local communities and we want to showcase and celebrate these amazing moments and events. That's what is so exciting about the partnership with HBO Max - we can combine useful and relevant travel guidance for the LGBTQIA+ community with curated movies and shows that help educate and bring Pride to life for viewers," said Christine Maguire, vice president, global media business, Tripadvisor.

With a specific focus on Pride Month, the hub will host a wealth of content aimed at educating and inspiring Tripadvisor users nationwide to celebrate diversity and inclusion. The Pride Guide will feature LGBTQIA+ focused articles such as a directory of queer owned businesses, a roundup of more authentic ways to experience Pride in small town America, a Q&A with our LGBTQIA+ travel experts about travel in 2021, post-pandemic, and a guide in collaboration with InterPride that highlights Pride celebrations globally.

On June 1, HBO Max will celebrate Pride 2021 with the launch of the Shine On spotlight page, which honors and recognizes the streamer's expansive library of LGBTQIA+ stories, characters, and creators. As part of this spotlight page, viewers will get exclusive access to concerts, never before seen clips and interviews within their "Your Pass to Pride 2021" Collection, produced by Human by Orientation.

Lastly, here is a round of some of the top LGBTQIA+ experiences listed on Tripadvisor across the United States:

