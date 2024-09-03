Tripadvisor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that Matt Goldberg, CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference at 4:25 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in San Francisco.  A live webcast of this event will be accessible through the Investor Relations website at ir.tripadvisor.com.  A replay will also be available.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.
The Tripadvisor Group operates as a family of brands that connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories.  The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork

