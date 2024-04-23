TRIPADVISOR ANNOUNCES 2024 TRAVELERS' CHOICE HOTELS AWARD WINNERS: CHECK-IN TO THE BEST OF THE BEST PLACES TO STAY AROUND THE WORLD

2024 Awards Introduces Three New Categories: Best of the Best Pet-Friendly Hotels, Sustainable Hotels and Wellness Hotels

Hotel Colline de France in Brazil Crowned Best in the World; Shore Hotel in California Named Best in the US

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, unveiled the elite group of winners of its annual Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Hotels Awards, celebrating this year's highest rated hotels in the world based on Tripadvisor reviews. Leading the pack, achieving the No. 1 Top Hotel in the World designation, is Brazil's Hotel Colline de France, a boutique hotel renowned for its personalized service and French elegance in the middle of the mountain town of Gramado.

Tripadvisor's Best of the Best hotels are among the top one percent of the 1.6 million hotel listings on Tripadvisor. For three consecutive years, the 34-suite Hotel Colline de France has been ranked in the top five, boasting more than 4,000 5-star bubble reviews.

On the heels of the 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards Best Destinations and Best Beaches, announced in January and February respectively, the 2024 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards are part of Tripadvisor's larger Travelers' Choice Award umbrella, shining a light on travelers' favorite experiences around the world. This year, pet-friendly, sustainable, and wellness hotels are the newest subcategory introductions.

"Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travelers for their remarkable service, stunning design, and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience," said Dan Mitchell, vice president & general manager hotels, Tripadvisor.

The No. 1 hotel in the US is the Shore Hotel. The thoughtfully designed, eco-friendly boutique hotel is located in the heart of Santa Monica, Calif., offering ocean views and walkability to the world-famous Santa Monica Pier. With over 6,000 reviews, guests say they appreciate the hotel's contemporary feel, premium amenities and personalized attention they received from the staff.

The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings specific to each subcategory posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023.

Top Hotels in the World

"According to our Tripadvisor reviewers – each of the world's best hotels caters to the traveler looking for accessible luxury and unique, tailored experiences," said Dan Mitchell, vice president & general manager hotels, Tripadvisor.

See the world's top 25 Best of the Best Hotels here .

Top Hotels in the US

From boutiques to super luxe, travelers celebrate diverse hotel offerings across the US.

See the top 25 Best of the Best Hotels in the US here .

New Hotel Award Categories for 2024

Tripadvisor introduced three new award subcategories for 2024, including best pet-friendly, sustainable, and wellness hotels, reflecting consumer demand and recent travel trends.

Pet-Friendly: Our four-legged friends deserve top-notch accommodations, too! Tripadvisor is proud to launch the new hotel subcategory in partnership with CESAR® Canine Cuisine, part of the Mars, Incorporated family of brands, that's helping to make the world a more dog-friendly place. The top pet-friendly hotel in the world is Hotel Fioreze Quero Quero in Brazil, which boasts over 2 acres of open space for you and your furry best friend to explore.

The No. 1 pet-friendly hotel in the US is the Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale which allows pets on every floor and in the outdoor garden sitting area, so they too can bask in the Florida sunshine.

"We believe that the best life is shared between dogs and pet parents, so we are excited to help unlock more experiences of togetherness between people and their pets,." said Jean-Paul Jansen, senior vice president of marketing, Mars Petcare North America. "This new pet-friendly category is such a great way to spotlight more destinations where dogs and pet parents are welcomed together on their travel adventures."

See the world's top 25 Best of the Best Pet-Friendly Hotels here .

Sustainable: While hotels across the globe are making collective efforts to become more sustainable, hotels dedicated to reducing their environmental footprint in unexpected ways are capturing traveler attention. In the category of sustainable hotels on Tripadvisor, Buahan a Banyan Tree Escape in Bali garnered the most traveler excitement, ensuring its place as the No. 1 sustainable hotel in the world. Guests are astounded by the luxury jungle resort's "no walls, no doors" design, breathtaking views, sustainably grown food and exceptional service.

See the world's top 15 Best of the Best Sustainable Hotels here .

Wellness: With increased awareness around self-care and well-being, consumers are seeking more balance in their lives. Finding a hotel that meets this need is a great way to recharge whether you are traveling or staying local.

The Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa tops the list of the best wellness hotels in the world. This all-inclusive sanctuary with a vibrant atmosphere is characterized by themed nights and cultural immersion. Deemed an "oasis of bliss," the resort offers a full spa, gym and sports center, diving center, water center, and more.

See the world's top 15 Best of the Best Wellness Hotels here .

Best of the Rest

In addition to this year's new award categories, Tripadvisor's annual Best of the Best Hotel awards also highlight the top family-friendly, all-inclusive, B&Bs & Inns, small & boutique and luxury hotels around the world. For a full list of this year's winners visit tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels .

Methodology

The 2024 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period between January 1 and December 31, 2023, as well as an additional editorial process.

Tripadvisor is proud to serve a broad and diverse community of travelers from all over the world. As such, Tripadvisor reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any property, business, destination or point of interest listed on Tripadvisor for an award based on additional factors that reflect Tripadvisor corporate policies and values. For more details on Tripadvisor's awards policy, see here .

Sustainable Methodology

Tripadvisor partnered with sustainability management company BeCause to collate data detailing hotels that had been certified by at least one of a number of Global Sustainable Tourism Council and Travalyst approved organizations between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023. Tripadvisor defined 70 sustainability terms and phrases such as "environmentally friendly", "refillable", "eco-tourism", and "waste reduction" and identified relevant reviews from the 12 month period. After ranking the hotels, Tripadvisor used digital listening tool Brandwatch to analyze approximately 23,954 Tripadvisor English-language reviews between January and December 2023 for certified hotels that not only mentioned sustainability, but also had a Tripadvisor bubble rating of 4 above. This allowed the identification of destinations in order of rank, starting with the destination with the highest percentage (%) of reviews discussing sustainability amongst all reviews of that destination. Please see the full methodology here .

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

The Tripadvisor Group operates as a family of brands that connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants and other travel categories. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

