TripAdvisor Announces the Best Time to Book Hotels for Maximum Summer Savings

Within a Month of a Trip is Often the Best Time to Book Hotels this Summer

The average rate for a U.S. hotel this summer is $236 per night, and travelers who book within a month of their trip can save as much as 15%, compared to early year peak rates.

per night, and travelers who book within a month of their trip can save as much as 15%, compared to early year peak rates. Boston , Chicago , Orlando , San Diego , Las Vegas , Miami , New York City , Philadelphia , San Francisco and Washington, D.C. are among U.S. cities that see some of the most significant savings when booking within a month of a summer trip, up to 40%.

, , , , , , , , and are among U.S. cities that see some of the most significant savings when booking within a month of a summer trip, up to 40%. While early birds tend to do better when booking Europe , travelers thinking about visiting Paris and London in August can book within five weeks of their trip to save up to 25%.

"Travelers planning their summer trips can still save on hotels (and flights) to amazing destinations around the world," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. "The great news is that it doesn't matter if you are a last minute traveler or someone who likes to plan all aspects of your trip months in advance. There are lots of savings to be had so you can afford to go."

10 U.S. Cities Where Booking Within One Month of Your Summer Trip Can Save You Big

New York City

Max. potential savings vs. peak pricing: 40%

Average summer hotel pricing on TripAdvisor: $277 per night

Las Vegas

Max. potential savings vs. peak pricing: 40%

Average summer hotel pricing on TripAdvisor: $161 per night

Minneapolis

Max. potential savings vs. peak pricing: 37%

Average summer hotel pricing on TripAdvisor: $190 per night

Washington, D.C.

Max. potential savings vs. peak pricing: 34%

Average summer hotel pricing on TripAdvisor: $232 per night

Miami

Max. potential savings vs. peak pricing: 34%

pricing: 34% Average summer hotel pricing on TripAdvisor: $153 per night

Philadelphia

Max. potential savings vs. peak pricing: 33%

pricing: 33% Average summer hotel pricing on TripAdvisor: $202 per night

New Orleans

Max. potential savings vs. peak pricing: 32%

pricing: 32% Average summer hotel pricing on TripAdvisor: $224 per night

Atlanta

Max. potential savings vs. peak pricing: 31%

pricing: 31% Average summer hotel pricing on TripAdvisor: $184 per night

San Francisco

Max. potential savings vs. peak pricing: 31%

Average summer hotel pricing on TripAdvisor: $297 per night

Pittsburgh

Max. potential savings vs. peak pricing: 25%

pricing: 25% Average summer hotel pricing on TripAdvisor: $190 per night

Methodology

Best Time to Book windows and hotel savings compared to peak rates based on TripAdvisor pricing data from July 2016 through August 2017.

Average summer hotel pricing based on TripAdvisor pricing data from January 1 – April 15, 2018.

