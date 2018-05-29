TripAdvisor Announces the "Most Excellent" Places to Travel Worldwide

"TripAdvisor is the place consumers go to plan and book their trips, and study after study has shown the site's impact on travel purchasing decisions," said Neela Pal, vice president, brand marketing, TripAdvisor. "When travelers see a Certificate of Excellence sticker or certificate on display, they immediately know that the business has a track record of offering highly rated guest or diner experiences. Now, with our 'Most Excellent' lists, we're excited to reveal the destinations where travelers are most likely to encounter these excellent businesses."

TripAdvisor determined¹ which destinations had the highest percentage of Certificate of Excellence recipients across the following categories:

MOST EXCELLENT CITIES

MOST EXCELLENT COUNTRIES

Certificate of Excellence Methodology

Certificate of Excellence winners were selected using a proprietary algorithm that takes into account the quality, quantity, and recency of user reviews, as well as the business' tenure on the site. Recipients must maintain an overall TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least twelve months. A business must be listed for the full 12-month qualifying period between April 1 to March 31 to be considered. Recipients are announced only once a year in late May.

"Most Excellent" Methodology

¹"Most Excellent" cities and countries were calculated as a percentage of businesses listed on TripAdvisor that received a Certificate of Excellence recognition within that destination during the qualifying period. Cities must have had a minimum of 1,000 businesses (i.e., accommodations, restaurants, experiences) listed on TripAdvisor. Country markets must have had a minimum of 5,000 businesses listed on TripAdvisor.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 630 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – covering approximately 7.5 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 455 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites under 20 other travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.citymaps.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.iens.nl and www.dimmi.com.au), www.gateguru.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

* Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, November 2017

** Source: TripAdvisor log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2017

TRIP-G

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-announces-the-most-excellent-places-to-travel-worldwide-300655519.html

SOURCE TripAdvisor

Related Links

http://www.tripadvisor.com

