TripAdvisor Appoints Kanika Soni as President of the Company's Hotels Business Unit

Soni will report to Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor president and CEO, and will focus on building a future-focused strategy to ensure TripAdvisor's continued growth and profitability in a rapidly shifting, increasingly complex and competitive global landscape.

"I'm very excited to have Kanika join TripAdvisor and welcome her to the TripAdvisor management team," said Kaufer. "Kanika is a dynamic leader whose remarkable success scaling digital and e-commerce businesses, while keeping customer experience at the core of business strategy, will be a tremendous asset to TripAdvisor. She brings a unique perspective, having operated both within large-scale Fortune 500 companies, as well as with fast-paced innovative startups -- across multiple industries and serving a wide array of luxury and mass-market customers."

Most recently, Soni served as senior vice president, global e-commerce of the Consumer Products Division at the Walt Disney Company. In 2016, Soni took over Disney's e-commerce unit and proceeded to quickly turn the business around to deliver sustained double-digit growth in revenue and gross profit. This transformation centered around several strategic initiatives and yielded significant gains in traffic and conversion.

Prior to Disney, Soni led the Online and Global Digital Marketing teams at Tesla Motors where she helped launch the Model 3 to deliver the biggest week of any product launch ever ($14B in implied future sales on 300K+ reservations1). Soni has also had successful leadership roles at both Gilt Groupe and McKinsey & Company.

"TripAdvisor is the world's largest travel site helping nearly half a billion people a month plan and book their trips," said Soni. "It's an exciting time to join TripAdvisor, and help develop the next generation of personalized experiences and innovative solutions that will better serve our customers and partners globally."

