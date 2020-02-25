Tripadvisor Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that Tripadvisor's Chief Financial Officer Ernst Teunissen will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps 463 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands:

