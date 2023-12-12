Tripadvisor Group names Kristen Dalton as President of the Tripadvisor Core Business

News provided by

Tripadvisor

12 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

Dalton assumes the role – after serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the Tripadvisor Core business – effective January 2024

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that Kristen Dalton will be appointed President of the Tripadvisor Core business on January 1, 2024, reporting to Matt Goldberg, CEO of Tripadvisor Group. Dalton most recently served as COO of the Tripadvisor Core business where she has been instrumental in setting the organization's strategy to transform the business.

Continue Reading
Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor Core
Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor Core

Dalton has been with the company since 2019, initially serving as Vice President of FP&A for the Tripadvisor Group, where she led the financial and operational planning function. Prior to her appointment to COO, Dalton served as head of Tripadvisor's Core B2C business, leading the company's guidance, experiences, flights, vacation rentals, and direct-to-consumer revenue lines. In her new role, Dalton will continue to oversee strategy and operations for the Tripadvisor Core business, including execution across product, technology, sales, and marketing.

"We are excited to promote Kristen Dalton into this role. She has a deep understanding of the mechanics of our business, strong operational acumen, and her leadership and team orientation have proven invaluable in positioning us for long-term success," said Matt Goldberg, CEO of Tripadvisor Group. "Kristen brings the skills, experience, and focus to drive speed and effective execution against our strategy and vision for one of the most recognized brands in travel."

With this promotion, Dalton joins other business unit presidents at Viator and TheFork, each taking full accountability for delivering on the strategy of their respective segment and continuing to report to Goldberg.

"I have had an incredible journey since joining Tripdvisor. The opportunity we have to write the next chapter of this remarkable brand is one that I do not take for granted," Kristen Dalton said. "This company has a deep heritage and a legacy of innovation -- having changed the way people worldwide travel. And more than twenty years after the company's founding, we get to change how people travel yet again."

Prior to Tripadvisor, Dalton served as the Vice President of Finance & Strategy for Vistaprint, Inc., where she oversaw a global team providing leadership to strategy and internal communications teams and leading financial planning and analysis functions. She served as Vice President of Strategy - International Life for Ace Group (now Chubb), a global leader in commercial and personal property and casualty (P&C) insurance, where she drove the strategic planning process for a $1 billion global business unit and international life insurance portfolio. Dalton also held senior leadership roles for AXA, a multi-national insurance provider, Zurich Financial Services, a global life insurance provider, and Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, a leading investment bank.

The Tripadvisor Group operates as a family of brands with the purpose of connecting people to experiences worth sharing. Our vision is to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. The Company operates across three reportable segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. We leverage our brands, technology platforms, and capabilities to connect our large, global audience with partners by offering rich content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories.

TRIP-G

SOURCE Tripadvisor

Also from this source

Road Trips and Caribbean Escapes Top Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Trends

Road Trips and Caribbean Escapes Top Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Trends

Tripadvisor's Winter Travel Index, released today, reveals that 58% of Americans in a recent survey will travel this season. Though the findings are...
Tripadvisor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Tripadvisor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today its participation in the following upcoming conferences: Matt Goldberg, CEO, will present at the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Travel

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.