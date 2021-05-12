Tripadvisor Inspires Travelers for Their Next Hotel Stay With the World's Best for 2021

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a year's worth of pent-up travel demand on the brink of bursting as summer approaches, Tripadvisor ®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today announced its annual Travelers' Choice® Best of the Best Awards for Hotels, giving people the inspiration they need to finally turn their daydreams into real trips. Nearly half (45%) of Americans in a recent Tripadvisor survey are planning to travel internationally this year, and 64% are planning to stay in a hotel this year*.

Every year, Tripadvisor combs through the millions of reviews from its global community of travelers to surface the hotels that people raved about most, and this year is no different. Even during the pandemic, travelers continued to discover, book, and give feedback on places to stay, both near and far. Despite significant disruption to the hospitality industry in 2020, hotels around the world found new ways to dazzle guests and deliver top-of-the-line service.

To see all Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel winners for 2021, across all categories, visit: tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels .

"As the world gears up for a busier summer travel season, Tripadvisor's highly coveted Best of the Best Awards are here to help people discover spectacular places to stay as they start planning their long-awaited next trip," said Lindsay Nelson, chief experience and brand officer at Tripadvisor. "From tropical bungalows in the Caribbean to scenic safari lodges in Africa, this year's winners span six continents and 83 countries — plenty of options to cover any type of trip travelers are craving."

New year, new categories

In addition to the much-loved categories of hotels and B&Bs that Tripadvisor typically awards, an exciting change for 2021 includes the introduction of four brand-new categories, taking the total to 10. New this year are the Hottest New Hotels (properties that opened in July 2019 or later), Top Rooftop Hotels, Safari Stays and Picture-Perfect Hotels (properties with gorgeous photos on Tripadvisor).

The No. 1 hotel in the United States for 2021 is Mint House at 70 Pine in New York City. Located inside one of Lower Manhattan's art deco masterpieces, the hotel offers apartment-style living with suites that it boasts are "three times the space of traditional New York hotel rooms." As its visitors say, "Whether you are local or a tourist, you will love staying here." Globally, the No. 1 hotel in the world for 2021 is Hotel Colline de France in Gramado, Brazil, known for its personalized service inspired by French elegance.

Top 10 Hotels in the U.S. for 2021:

2021 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Hotels by Category

Methodology

2021 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor between 1/1/2020 and 12/31/2020 specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.

Tripadvisor is proud to serve a broad and diverse community of travelers from all over the world. As such, Tripadvisor reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any property, business, destination or point of interest listed on Tripadvisor for an award based on additional factors that reflect Tripadvisor corporate policies and values. For more details on Tripadvisor's awards policy, see here .

Note to editor

*Data cited is from a Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of 2,330 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between 12/28/20 through 1/10/21 across six countries: U.S., U.K., Australia, Italy, Singapore and Japan.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 887 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 49 markets and 28 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io , www.cruisecritic.com , www.flipkey.com , www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com , www.eltenedor.com , www.bookatable.co.uk , and www.delinski.com ), www.helloreco.com , www.holidaylettings.co.uk , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.seatguru.com , www.singleplatform.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com , and www.viator.com .

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2021

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log file

TRIP-G

SOURCE Tripadvisor

Related Links

http://www.tripadvisor.com

