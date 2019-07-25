TripAdvisor Introduces New Sponsored Content Experience for Destinations Looking to Reach High-Intent Travelers

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel platform, today announced a new sponsorship opportunity exclusively for tourism organizations intent on driving increased engagement of their content within the newly revamped destination search pages on TripAdvisor. The new destination sponsorship offering provides a platform for media buyers to showcase and shape their story and connect to travelers who are actively searching and seeking new ideas on where to stay, dine or visit.

"Our research continues to indicate that travel planning is a joyous and exciting time for most TripAdvisor users" said Christine Maguire, Vice President, Advertising Revenue for TripAdvisor. "Our platform allows our tourism partners to do two key things: reach more travelers and share differentiated experiences. By using rich media, inclusive of vibrant imagery, video and curated travel experiences, our partners can influence and reach more travelers during the exact moment when they are most open to discovering new places to visit.

A recent analysis of more than 300 destination marketing partners utilizing the new sponsored content offering within the travel feed saw an aggregate 25 percent lift in increased content engagement.

The new destination sponsorship includes the following features:

Cover photo with destination branding: Prominently placed at the top of a destination-specific travel feed page

Prominently placed at the top of a destination-specific travel feed page Photo Albums: Curate the first 10 photos within the destination-specific travel feed page

Curate the first 10 photos within the destination-specific travel feed page 300 x 250/300 x 600 Ad Placement: Dynamic display advertisement within the travel feed

Dynamic display advertisement within the travel feed Discovery Carousel: A shelf of engaging content within the destination-specific travel feed that promotes the destination through a mix of trips, articles and videos

The destination sponsorship is the first of many sponsored products aimed at helping to elevate valued partner content to more relevant, high intent travelers throughout their journey on the TripAdvisor platform.

Destination marketing organizations interested in learning more about TripAdvisor media solutions can contact dmotourism@tripadvisor.com.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world's largest travel platform*, helps 490 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 760 million reviews and opinions of 8.3 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands: www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, February 2019

** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors during season peak in Q3 2018

TRIP-G

SOURCE TripAdvisor

Related Links

http://www.tripadvisor.com

