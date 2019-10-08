TripAdvisor Introduces TripAdvisor Connect, A Data Offering for Advertisers to Reach, Engage and Activate High-Intent Audiences Off-Platform, Beyond the Brand's Website and App

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor ®, the world's largest travel information platform, today announced that TripAdvisor Connect, previously in beta testing, has officially launched on Facebook and Instagram. This off-platform media solution is guided by traveler and diner data, enabling advertisers to reach custom audiences beyond TripAdvisor's website and app.

TripAdvisor Connect helps advertisers leverage the power of the @TripAdvisor brand on social media channels like Facebook or Instagram to gain exposure to targeted and highly engaged audiences. TripAdvisor's new and growing media solutions team aims to further expand TripAdvisor Connect to other media channels in the near future where the company is engaged with consumers.

"We continue to innovate new ways for advertisers to leverage TripAdvisor's global data and trusted brand through new creative formats that deliver audience at scale – either on their own website or app, or to their TripAdvisor business listing," said Christine Maguire, Vice President, Advertising Revenue, TripAdvisor, Inc. "Fueled by deep consumer insights, we can help advertising partners reach, engage and activate new and large high-intent audiences beyond the TripAdvisor website and app. For 10 million highly engaged followers of our brand on sites like Facebook and Instagram, TripAdvisor is a trusted resource and influential part of their decision making process."

Advertisers benefit from TripAdvisor's traveler data that drives the creation of custom built audiences that can be reached off the company's platform. By leveraging the @TripAdvisor brand on channels like Facebook or Instagram, advertisers can utilize a variety of multi-media creative solutions to more effectively build awareness and consideration with consumers that have a predisposed affinity for their goods or services, all beyond the TripAdvisor platform.

TripAdvisor factors into every stage of the travel decision journey1:

49% of travelers say that TripAdvisor inspired them to visit a new destination.

60% of travelers that book online say that they visited TripAdvisor during the decision making process.

86% of travelers read reviews first before making a travel purchase decision.

Interested in learning more about TripAdvisor Connect? Reach out to your local TripAdvisor direct sales representative. Don't know who that is? Click Here to contact us and a sales representative will be in touch soon.

1 TripBarometer Studies, 2018, 2016

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP), the world's largest travel platform*, helps 490 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 795 million reviews and opinions of 8.4 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands: www.airfarewatchdog.com , www.bokun.io , www.bookingbuddy.com , www.cruisecritic.com , www.family vacation critic.com , www.flipkey.com , www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com , www.eltenedor.com , and www.restorando.com ), www.holidaylettings.co.uk , www.holiday watchdog.com , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.onetime.com , www.oyster.com , www.seatguru.com , www.smartertravel.com , www.tingo.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com .

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, April 2019

** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors in Q3 2018

