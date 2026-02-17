Tripadvisor Issues Statement on Engagement with Starboard Value

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) today issued the following statement regarding the announcement by Starboard Value that it intends to nominate a slate of director candidates for election to the Tripadvisor Board of Directors at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Tripadvisor's Board and management team regularly engage with investors and welcome constructive input that furthers the common goal of enhancing value for all shareholders. To this end, members of Tripadvisor's Board and management team have held numerous discussions with Starboard to listen to their views.

Management and the Board are focused on pursuing all avenues to drive value for shareholders. In November 2025, the Company realigned its operating model around its leadership position in Experiences and committed to the simplification of its legacy business, including by announcing a significant cost reduction program. The Company has also been transparent about its willingness to drive value through the review of its portfolio including in its third quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2025 earnings. On February 12, 2026, the Company announced a process to explore monetization of TheFork.

Tripadvisor's Board and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and all its shareholders. Tripadvisor will continue to take actions it believes will drive sustainable value as it executes its strategic priorities and further positions the Company for long-term growth.

