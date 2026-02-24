Wanderlab at Tripadvisor and Choice Hotels International Launch Ultimate Route 66 Road Trip Guide Ahead of Historic 100-Year Celebration

New interactive map helps travelers plan unforgettable journeys in honor of the road's centennial

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanderlab , Tripadvisor 's in-house creative studio, and Choice Hotels International are joining forces to celebrate 100 years of Route 66, one of America's most storied and beloved highways. To mark a century of cross-country adventures, the brands are launching a dynamic, interactive Century of Route 66 road trip guide that pays tribute to the communities, roadside stops, and travelers that have shaped Route 66 into a true American classic.

Route 66 Choice Hotels Map

As part of the centennial celebration, Wanderlab at Tripadvisor and Choice Hotels are unveiling a collaborative, interactive map that spans all 2,500 miles of Route 66 across eight states. This digital experience brings together Choice Hotels accommodations with historic sites, quirky roadside attractions, and beloved diners that help turn a drive into a true journey. From photo opportunities along the Mural Trail to must-try horseshoe sandwiches in Springfield, Illinois, the guide helps travelers build their own bucket-list Route 66 itinerary while exploring convenient stays at Choice Hotels properties throughout the route, such as Comfort Suites in Rolla after exploring St. Louis, Missouri, or Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Bolingbrook when departing Chicago, Illinois. With more than 7,400 properties worldwide, Choice Hotels ensures comfortable accommodations are never far from the small towns and cities that define this legendary highway.

"Route 66 isn't just a road but a century's worth of stories and experiences, and travelers on Tripadvisor remind us of that every day," noted Steve Paganelli, CDME, VP, Global Media & Partnerships at Tripadvisor. "We're seeing Route 66 interest surge on our platform– with a 20% growth in pageviews year over year from 2023 to 2024– from reviews to forums, as more travelers look to hit the open road. Partnering with Choice Hotels lets us turn that passion into a practical, end-to-end guide so people can confidently plan, book, and experience this iconic journey."

Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer at Choice Hotels International, noted that "Route 66 has inspired generations of travelers, and we're proud to help make exploring it more accessible than ever. With convenient and trusted stays along nearly every stretch of the route, Choice Hotels gives road‑trippers the confidence to discover the local flavors, small‑town histories, and one‑of‑a‑kind landmarks that make this highway so iconic. Our collaboration with Wanderlab at Tripadvisor brings those experiences together in a way that empowers travelers to plan their journey with ease—and enjoy the freedom of the open road in true Route 66 fashion."

Born during the Great Depression as a lifeline for families seeking opportunity, Route 66 has become an enduring symbol of freedom and the open road. Tripadvisor data shows a 20% year-over-year increase in Route 66 interest, while 56% of U.S. travelers plan to drive to vacation destinations this year, underscoring the road trip's central role in American travel. Tripadvisor forums buzz with questions, tips, and stories about legendary highways, cementing the platform as the go-to source for road trip information—and now, those insights come together in a curated Route 66 itinerary that highlights the very best of the journey.

Kick off your Route 66 adventure in historic Illinois : The adventure begins in historic Illinois, where Route 66 officially starts with neon-lit diners, towering roadside oddities, stays at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Bolingbrook , and museums packed with Americana. Must-see stops include the Illinois State Fairgrounds Route 66 Experience and the iconic Polk-a-Dot Drive-In for a retro dining experience.

Discover Missouri's classic stops on the Mother Road: Missouri's stretch delivers pure Americana with the historic Chain of Rocks Bridge curving dramatically over the Mississippi River, stays at Comfort Suites, St. Louis - Sunset Hills , and the nostalgic 66 Drive-In Theatre for movies under the stars.

Kansas ' 13 mighty miles of Route 66: Though Kansas claims only 13 miles of Route 66, it packs outsized charm with the beautifully preserved Old Riverton Store from the 1920s and stays at Comfort Suites Speedway - Kansas City , where the all-suite setup provides space to spread out with complimentary breakfast for the road ahead.

Explore Oklahoma's iconic stops on the longest stretch of 66: Oklahoma boasts more Route 66 miles than any other state, featuring instantly recognizable icons like the striking red Round Barn architectural curiosity and community landmark. Travelers can rest at Sleep Inn and Suites Oklahoma City , a comfortable base for exploring the city's Route 66 sights with rooms designed for rest and convenience.

Texas -sized fun on Route 66's boldest stretch: Texas delivers everything bigger with the famous Cadillac Ranch art installation, stays at Comfort Inn & Suites , and Big Texan Steak Ranch's legendary 72-ounce steak challenge in Amarillo.

Neon nights and desert sights on New Mexico Route 66 : New Mexico's stretch combines wide-open skies with the Route 66 Auto Museum's well-curated collection of classic cars and vintage memorabilia, plus stays at Quality Inn & Suites Gallup I-40 Exit 20 , freshly renovated and conveniently located near Red Rock State Park and the historic El Morro Theatre.

Red rocks, retro stops, and Arizona Route 66 magic: Arizona offers dramatic scenery from pine forests to desert vistas, highlighted by the awe-inspiring Meteor Crater & Barringer Space Museum and scenic accommodations at Comfort Inn I-17 & I-40 , surrounded by Ponderosa pines near the San Francisco Peaks base.

California classics mark the Route 66 finish line: The journey concludes in California with the cinematic finale at Santa Monica Pier's "End of the Trail" sign where Route 66 meets the Pacific Ocean, complemented by the nostalgic time capsule experience at Peggy Sue's 50's Diner, retro and unapologetically nostalgic in the desert. Conclude the trip close by to top restaurants at the Comfort Suites Barstow Near I-15 .

By combining Tripadvisor's unparalleled traveler insights with Choice Hotels' trusted nationwide network of hotels, this interactive map transforms a century of Route 66 stories into the ultimate road trip guide.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, Dec 2025

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 650,000 rooms, in 47 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

SOURCE Tripadvisor