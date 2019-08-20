TripAdvisor Offers New Custom Wi-Fi Service to Help Restaurants Add Value to Their Customers, Market Their Business and Collect More Reviews

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor ®, the world's largest travel platform, today announced the availability of TripAdvisor Wi-Fi Plus, a new subscription service for restaurants that offers a valuable benefit to their customers, will help restaurateurs build better relationships with them and collect more TripAdvisor reviews, which in turn can drive more business.

TripAdvisor Wi-Fi Plus is custom-branded for each business subscriber and works by automatically collecting contact information from diners who opt in to receive free Wi-Fi at the property. Owners can then use email marketing to connect with their customers — and encourage them to leave candid TripAdvisor reviews about their dining experiences.

"We're excited to make TripAdvisor Wi-Fi Plus available to restaurants around the world. It's a free benefit for consumers and helps businesses engage and build closer relationships with new and existing customers," said Evan Becker, head of key accounts, TripAdvisor Restaurants. "The vast majority of reviews on TripAdvisor are positive — better than 4 out of a possible 5 — so using the service to ask guests to share their experiences on our site generally leads to a better overall rating for the business and more engagement with our community of millions of high-intent visitors."

Businesses using the new service collected, on average, up to 70% more TripAdvisor reviews¹, and reviews matter: 72% of consumers always or frequently read reviews before making a decision on where to eat, where to stay or what to do, according to a recent Power of Reviews study TripAdvisor conducted in partnership with Ipsos.²

How to Get TripAdvisor Wi-Fi Plus

Owners can sign up for TripAdvisor Wi-Fi Plus by clicking on this link and following the prompts. They will receive a hot spot package by mail and will be able to plug in and go as soon as they receive it.

Once the service is installed, diners can seamlessly access free guest Wi-Fi through a preconfigured, custom-branded landing page with their email address or social media credentials. TripAdvisor Wi-Fi Plus continues the conversation with guests by automatically sending them reminders to leave TripAdvisor reviews.

There's no need for marketing experience or technical skills. Business owners can use the service to easily create automated email marketing messages to wish customers a happy birthday, offer discounts or loyalty rewards, send "we miss you" emails and more.

The service will also help owners better understand consumer behavior with actionable insights, such as how many new customers are visiting, so they can improve the guest experience.

Pricing and Availability

TripAdvisor Wi-Fi Plus will be powered by Captini, a leading social Wi-Fi marketing provider and offered as a convenient "pay as you go" model through monthly, annual and two-year subscriptions to give restaurants flexibility and savings.

For full information on our pricing and plans, click here .

¹TripAdvisor Internal Data, 2017. Restaurants using Captini WiFi and Review Express saw an average of 70% more reviews.

²TripAdvisor Power of Reviews Study with Ipsos Mori, June 2019

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 760 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – covering approximately 8.3 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, restaurants and cruises – TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do, where to eat and how to cruise. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 490 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better. The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com , www.bokun.io , www.bookingbuddy.com , www.cruisecritic.com , www.familyvacationcritic.com , www.flipkey.com , www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com , www.eltenedor.com , and www.restorando.com ), www.holidaylettings.co.uk , www.holidaywatchdog.com , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.onetime.com , www.oyster.com , www.seatguru.com , www.smartertravel.com , www.tingo.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com , and www.viator.com .

* Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, February 2019

** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors during season peak in Q3 2018

